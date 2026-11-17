MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fairfax Azerbaijani bakery and café recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.7-star rating across 697 consumer reviews.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Baku Delicious, an Azerbaijani bakery, café and specialty market in Fairfax, Virginia, has been named to the Top 10 Highest Rated Bakeries in the Bakeries category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 697 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating. It reflects the family-run bakery's mission to share the flavors and traditions of Azerbaijan with its community.

Baku Delicious was founded by a family from Baku, Azerbaijan, who set out to introduce their culture and cuisine to their new neighbors in Virginia. Its signature dish is Azerbaijani pakhlava, and its kitchen also bakes traditional Azerbaijani pastries such as shekerbura, badambura, goghal and kete, alongside Turkish baklava, cakes and other sweets served with Azerbaijani tea and Turkish coffee.

Beyond the bakery case, the café serves home-style dishes from Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish, Slavic and Uzbek cuisine, including Azerbaijani plov, cabbage dolma and khachapuri. The market shelves are stocked with imported teas, coffees, spices, preserves, sweets and other specialty products from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye and the wider region that are hard to find elsewhere. The business also offers catering for events and uses halal, high-quality ingredients.

“Every pastry we bake comes from recipes our family has carried with us from Baku, and sharing them with our neighbors in Fairfax is the reason we opened our doors,” said Sevda Tahirli, Owner of Baku Delicious.“We are so grateful to every guest who has taken the time to leave a review. This recognition belongs to our customers and to everyone in our kitchen who makes each visit feel like home.”

Baku Delicious is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner and shopping.

About Baku Delicious

Baku Delicious is a family-owned Azerbaijani bakery, café and specialty market in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers traditional pastries, home-style dishes from Azerbaijan and neighboring regions, catering and a market of imported specialty foods. Baku Delicious also offers a selection of wines from Azerbaijan and Georgia, available for both purchase and on-site enjoyment.

Learn more at and follow Baku Delicious on Instagram at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Sevda Tahirli

Baku Delicious

+1 (703) 503-3003

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