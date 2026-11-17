Shopify Personalisation

How It works

Built on first-party data the Fullestop personalization platform helps Shopify brands understand their customers and keep their brand voice

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fullestop, Agentic AI software development and digital agency, today announced the Fullestop personalization platform, a multi-tenant platform for Shopify merchants developed by Fullestop AI Labs. The platform turns first-party signals into evidence-backed customer understanding, then uses it to decide what each shopper sees, on which surface and at which moment.The launch comes as Shopify's Agentic Storefronts and the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), developed with Google, move the "Buy" button into AI assistants such as Gemini, Search AI Mode and Microsoft Copilot. When an AI agent mediates the shopping journey, website design and UX stop being a moat. What remains defensible is what a merchant knows about its customers and how well it acts on that knowledge. Fullestop built its platform on one rule: the system only quotes, clusters, counts and detects trends in real data, and never invents claims about people."Personalization is the one moat that survives when shopping moves into AI conversations," said Rahul Mehta, Founder and Director of Fullestop. "Shopify and UCP are building the rails. Merchants still need to know who their customers are, in their customers' own words, and act on it with evidence rather than guesswork, while keeping ownership of their customer data."Key Capabilities. Unified shopper view: Identity resolution follows visitors from anonymous to customer across devices, drawing on Shopify, on-site behavior, search, email, WhatsApp and ad platforms, with every data source tracked for coverage.. Evidence-grounded customer types: Ideal customer profiles are built from search intent, public conversation and first-party history. Every claim traces to its source and is re-validated on a schedule.. Catalog intelligence: Structured attributes, semantic embeddings and product relationships make the catalog machine-readable for on-site personalization and for AI agents.. Explainable decisions: Rules choose content for each visitor and surface, a tiered fallback guarantees a safe default, out-of-stock products are never recommended, and every decision is logged with its reasoning.. Activation: Five core surfaces at launch (homepage hero, product-page styling suggestions, cart messaging, welcome email and abandoned-cart email) through Shopify theme app extension blocks and Klaviyo, with WhatsApp and ad-audience activation on the roadmap.. Privacy and measurement: Consent management, PII redaction, tenant isolation and audit logs are built in, aligned with India's DPDP Act 2023 and GDPR principles. UTM governance and first- and last-touch attribution show what personalization changes.Personalization Built for Each VerticalPersonalization answers three questions: who is this shopper, what do they care about right now, and what should they see. New visitors are served from product attributes such as occasion, style, price tier and recipient, matched to intent from quiz answers, search queries and campaign context, so surfaces work on day one and sharpen as behavior accumulates. A vocabulary library tracks the words shoppers actually use, a per-vertical cultural calendar times festivals and gifting moments, and guardrails honor consent and keep welcome messages away from returning customers.Fullestop runs one engine with a configuration layer for each vertical, covering seed vocabulary, source weights, product schemas, cultural calendars, playbook templates and validation thresholds. Six universal product attributes apply everywhere, while six vertical-specific attributes capture what makes a category distinctive: metal, recipient and gift suitability for jewelry, or fit, theme and print style for apparel. Jewelry and apparel are configured today, beauty is next, and subscriptions and home décor are planned. Merchants tune attributes, price tiers and surface priorities to their own brand, so adding a vertical is a configuration exercise, not a rebuild.The approach is demonstrated at agniye, the overarching proof point for Fullestop's agentic commerce work.AvailabilityThe Fullestop personalization platform is available to select Shopify merchants through Fullestop's early-access program [confirm: early access / general availability]. To learn more or request a demo, visit agniye.About FullestopFullestop is a global Agentic AI software development and digital agency with more than two decades of experience, serving clients across India, the GCC and the USA. Fullestop AI Labs, its AI engineering division, builds agentic AI and personalization infrastructure for modern commerce. Learn more at agniye.

Rahul Mehta

Fullestop

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Fullestop Launches Personalization Platform for Shopify, Giving Merchants an Edge using Agentic AI Shopping Agents News Provided By Fullestop November 17, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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