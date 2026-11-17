No business should be without a communications infrastructure for exactly this moment. That's what the RESPONSE framework is built to do: a decision-making system for the hours when there's no time to invent one

The RESPONSE framework sets out how organisations can prepare for, and communicate through, a crisis once it becomes public

- Matthew VellaSAN PAWL TAT-TARGA, MALTA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Malta-based journalist and media advisor Matthew Vella has published RESPONSE, a crisis communications framework for organisations facing public and media scrutiny. The framework is built around eight principles, one for each letter of its name. It is meant to guide decisions when there is little or no time to plan.The framework draws on Vella's more than two decades in Maltese journalism and his later work advising organisations on media relations and public affairs.“Most organisations find out how good their crisis communications are on the day they need them,” Vella said.“A statement drafted under pressure, with no agreed process behind it, is improvisation. RESPONSE is meant to give leadership and communications teams a structure they can rely on before that day arrives.”The eight principles are:Readiness and Anticipation: preparing for likely scenarios before a crisis occurs.Empathy and Listening: acknowledging the harm done to people, rather than relying only on statements that procedures were followed.Steal the Thunder: disclosing early, because the first account of an event tends to shape how it is understood.Policy-Embedded Communication: testing significant decisions against whether they could be defended if they became public.One Clear Voice: avoiding conflicting messages from different parts of an organisation.Never Waste a Crisis: using the aftermath of a crisis to pursue reforms that might otherwise take years to approve.Safeguard Against Backfire: reviewing every statement from several perspectives before release.Engage the Audience: tailoring messages to regulators, journalists and staff while keeping the facts consistent.“Journalists can tell very quickly when an organisation is protecting itself rather than dealing with what happened,” Vella said.“In many cases the lasting damage comes from the response, not the event. The framework is designed to avoid the mistakes that turn a bad day into a long-running story.”For more information on the full RESPONSE framework, head to .About Matthew VellaMatthew Vella is a Malta-based journalist, author, media advisor and public affairs consultant. He worked in Maltese journalism for more than 20 years before setting up an independent practice in 2024, where he advises organisations on media relations, political communications and crisis communications. He is the author of Passport to Vice, published by Horizons, an account of the rise of London's Maltese syndicate.

Matthew Vella

Matthew Vella

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Malta Media Advisor Matthew Vella Publishes Eight-Principle Framework for Crisis Communications News Provided By Matthew Vella November 17, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics



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