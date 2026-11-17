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Leading manufacturer of building protection adds high performance bentonite waterproofing to meet growing construction demands.

- David Polk, CEO, EPRO Services, Inc, KS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPRO Services Inc., the industry leader for waterproofing and vapor mitigation systems for projects across the US and Canada, today announced the acquisition of TegraSeal, a manufacturer of high performance bentonite waterproofing products.“The acquisition of TegraSeal represents an important step in EPRO's commitment to expanding U.S.-based manufacturing and strengthening our position in the waterproofing market,” said David Polk, CEO of EPRO.“By bringing more manufacturing in-house, we are expanding our portfolio of bentonite-based waterproofing membranes and accessories while making our established composite waterproofing systems more competitive. This investment allows us to offer customers a broader range of solutions across different project requirements and price points, while giving EPRO greater control over manufacturing, quality, and product development.”TegraSeal founder, Bryan McGroarty, invented and patented bentonite-on-HDPE membranes in 1986 for waterproofing buildings below grade. The company is based in Minneapolis, and was founded in 2008. TegraSeal products are proudly made in the USA and will be produced by EPRO in the company's Kansas City manufacturing facility.“It has been an incredible journey as the owner of TegraSeal, and I know that EPRO is the right manufacturer for our products,” says owner John Fobes.“We are confident that EPRO will bring TegraSeal to wider markets and new customers to continue our legacy.”The acquisition of the business assets of TegraSeal took effect on at the end of October 2026.TegraSeal's bentonite waterproofing membranes are as follows:.TegraTite is a membrane of bentonite on a 20-mil HDPE sheet, used on backfilled walls, decks, tunnels and planters..TegraTite Plus adds a non-woven polypropylene layer over the bentonite on 20-mil HDPE so it can be installed before walls or floors are poured, as in lagging, under floors and elevator pits. It withstands weather exposure and direct shotcrete..TripleSeal has bentonite on both sides of a 20-mil HDPE sheet, with polypropylene fabric over each side, giving three layers of waterproofing in one product. It bonds to the concrete it is placed against, which makes it suited to insulated applications..TegraSeal 500 is bentonite on a 6-mil cross-laminated HDPE sheet that is applied to concrete with adhesive instead of fasteners.Accompanying products include a range of sealants, waterstops and accessories.TegraSeal is a longtime producer of EPRO's bentonite products. As EPRO takes over production, customers can expect the same high quality they currently experience with EPRO's composite systems.

Miriam Lamey

EPRO Services, Inc.

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EPRO Services Inc. Acquires TegraSeal to Further Enhance Product Portfolio News Provided By EPRO Services, Inc. November 17, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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