Applications are open for a cohort-based program for healthcare professionals, administrators and community leaders

- Lara Zimmerman, Director of Innovation + ConsultingPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC ) today announced the Rhode Island Rural Health Innovation Fellowship, a hands-on leadership program that combines workshops, peer learning, expert mentorship and applied projects to equip local leaders to drive innovation in Rhode Island's rural communities. The Fellowship is a core component of the Rhode Island Rural Health Innovator Program: Talent, Innovation, Development + Engagement (RI RHIP-TIDE), NEMIC's statewide initiative to address workforce shortages, access barriers and growing technology demands in rural healthcare.“Healthcare innovation doesn't happen simply because a new technology exists. It happens when people have the leadership skills, knowledge and support to successfully bring new approaches into their organizations and communities,” said Dr. Jenny Hoffmann, President of NEMIC.“This Fellowship is about developing the people who can turn rural healthcare challenges into opportunities for meaningful and sustainable impact.”This program is part of Rhode Island's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to improve the health and healthcare services of rural Rhode Islanders. RHTP programs increase access to care, build the health workforce of the future, and modernize health infrastructure technology.What Fellows Will DoSessions will be held in person and in hybrid formats at partner healthcare facilities, educational institutions and NEMIC locations across the state.Fellows will build skills in healthcare innovation, process improvement, digital health and artificial intelligence, then take on a real challenge at their own organization. Fellows will present their project at the Reimagining Health, Together experience in Providence, April 13-14, 2027.Who Should ApplyThe Fellowship is open to administrators, nurses and clinical managers, public health professionals, community health leaders and educators who work for a rural healthcare provider or rural-serving provider. Applicants will be selected through an application and screening process that considers organizational alignment, commitment to completing the program, the ability to put their learning to use, and how this program will improve service and access to rural healthcare.“By investing in the next generation of rural healthcare leaders, we can strengthen local health systems, expand access to quality care, and build a more resilient healthcare workforce for the communities that need it most” says Lara Zimmerman, Director of Consulting Innovation Programs at NEMICHow to ApplyApply at by January 30th, 2027About NEMICThe New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a Rhode Island-based nonprofit dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through innovation. NEMIC works at the intersection of healthcare, technology, workforce development and commercialization. To date, NEMIC has supported more than 515 companies, facilitated more than $150 million in funding, and helped create 367 jobs.This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $156,169,931.19 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Lara Zimmerman

New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)

+1 401-450-0733

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEMIC Launches Rhode Island Rural Health Innovation Fellowship to Develop the Next Gen. of Rural Healthcare Leaders News Provided By New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) November 17, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.