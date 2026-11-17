MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic social media post hinting at a possible return to the world of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The post features the film's much-loved characters, Poo and Rohan, played by Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Karan's post also fuelled speculation about the possibility of the actors reuniting on screen after their appearance in the 2001 family drama.

On Tuesday, the director took to his Instagram handle and posted a teaser suggesting that Kareena and Hrithik could be coming together for an advertisement inspired by 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. In the video, the 'Jab We Met' actress is seen putting on lipstick, recalling Poo's memorable introduction in the film. Hrithik, meanwhile, appears dressed in a leather jacket and shoes, evoking memories of his character Rohan Raichand, also known as Laddoo. The clip builds anticipation without clearly showing either actor's face.

Alongside the clip, Karan wrote,“Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti (Some stories don't end even after 25 years).” Notably, the teaser sparked excitement among fans, who expressed their desire to see Hrithik and Kareena reunite on screen.

Tahira Kashyap commented,“We want a movie with them.” One fan wrote,“The reunion we are all so excited about.”

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have shared screen space in four films. Their first collaboration was in Subhash Ghai's 'Yaadein,' which was released in 2001. The same year, they appeared together in Karan Johar's family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', where Hrithik played Rohan, while Kareena portrayed the much-loved character Pooja, popularly known as Poo.

The duo later reunited for Kunal Kohli's romantic drama 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' (2002), which also featured Rani Mukerji. Their fourth and last film together was Sooraj Barjatya's 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.”