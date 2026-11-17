MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indore Crime Branch has arrested two alleged drug suppliers from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for their suspected involvement in an interstate narcotics network supplying MD drugs in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Umar Ali and Shoaib alias Bhura, were arrested following the interrogation of a local drug peddler from whom 13 grams of MD (mephedrone) drugs were seized on November 13.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Tripathi said the local accused, identified as Taufiq Khan, a resident of Central Kotwali area in Indore, was arrested with the contraband during a Crime Branch operation.

During questioning, Khan allegedly revealed that he had been regularly procuring MD drugs from two persons in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Acting on this information, a police team reached Jhalawar and apprehended the two alleged suppliers.

"On November 13, around 13 grams of MD drugs were seized from Taufiq Khan. During interrogation, he disclosed that he regularly procured the contraband from two persons in Jhalawar. Both were subsequently apprehended at his instance," Tripathi told IANS.

The DCP said cases were being registered against the two arrested men under Sections 8/22 and 8/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Both accused will now be interrogated to obtain information about their upstream links, including the source of the drugs and other persons involved in the supply network," he said.

Police are investigating whether the alleged suppliers were connected to a wider interstate network and whether they had been supplying narcotic substances to other persons in Indore.

The latest arrests follow a series of anti-drug operations by the Indore Crime Branch. This fresh arrest came days after two men from Ratlam were arrested with 55.61 grams of MD drugs, estimated to be worth around Rs 5.5 lakh, along with a motorcycle, police said.

The Crime Branch is continuing its investigation to identify other suppliers and establish the extent of the alleged narcotics network.