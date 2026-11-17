MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership qualities, saying that the latter doesn't stop at giving orders to officials but in fact personally monitors that the benefits of a certain welfare scheme reaches the last beneficiary.

Speaking to IANS after addressing the inaugural day of NITI Aayog National Workshop, Mishra said: "It is very, very difficult to summarise two or three qualities (about PM Modi), but one thing I can say is that he is totally devoted to public service and people's welfare."

"His (Pm Modi's) first test is to ensure that whatever we are doing actually reaches the citizens, and it is consistent with their expectations and their needs," he added.

Mishra credited the Prime Minister for having a larger vision for the country, for its people, and for having clarity of thought.

"Based on discussions with all the stakeholders and based on all concerns, he (PM Modi) identifies the action which is to be taken and once he has done that, he takes a decision, along with others. It may not be individual most of times but by the concerned organisation. Then he (PM Modi) would like to pursue it very vigorously," he said.

"He (PM Modi) would like to ensure, through timely monitoring, that these are implemented well. His approach is to see whether it has reached the citizens for whom it is meant and then only he can be assured that the policy has actually achieved the purpose," he added.

Mishra remarked that Prime Minister Modi works like a "mission".

Attempting to distinguish between a programme and a mission, he said: "In a programme, we have some guidelines and targets and which we implement even mechanically sometimes. But mission is something where we look at people's welfare, we would like to involve them, we will identify some goals and we will not rest till those are achieved and also ensure that it is actually done."

"That's how poverty has reduced drastically in the last few years," he said, referring to a recent World Bank report.

"50 crore people going out of poverty is not only a landmark, it has created history," he remarked.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Principal Secretary said that Prime Minister Modi can be very "persistent and determined" to ensure whatever decision has been taken, after listening to all stakeholders, are effectively implemented.

PK Mishra also mentioned that when it comes to selecting officers for this, the first principle for PM Modi is "integrity".

"Secondly, the official should be able to do team work and third thing is adaptability to technology as digital public infrastructure, UPI etc, have changed the whole approach. These approaches (of the Prime Minister) are important in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat," he said.