MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 17 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Tuesday launched MeghGo, the state's first government-owned integrated mobility application, aimed at bringing multiple transport services under a single digital platform and making travel easier for residents and tourists.

The application is designed to move beyond conventional cab-booking services by offering access to different modes of transportation through one platform.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen the state's transport ecosystem while creating fresh opportunities for local taxi operators and other transport service providers.

Speaking at the launch, Sangma said MeghGo would help build a more connected, accessible and technology-driven mobility network in Meghalaya.

Demonstrating his confidence in the platform, the Chief Minister also shared his experience of using the application, revealing that he had booked a ride in a MeghGo taxi after attending the launch programme with Bah Nang.

The integrated platform is expected to offer a range of services, including regular taxis, shared taxis, buses and helicopter bookings.

More transport-related services are likely to be added as the application expands. The initiative comes amid concerns among local taxi operators over commissions and charges imposed by private ride-hailing platforms.

The state government has sought to address these concerns by developing a government-backed alternative that would reduce technology-related costs and allow operators to retain a larger share of their earnings.

The proposed framework is also expected to provide flexibility to transport operators, with registration on the platform envisaged as voluntary.

The Meghalaya Cabinet had approved the integrated mobility platform in September as part of the government's efforts to modernise transportation and improve connectivity across the state.

With tourism playing a significant role in Meghalaya's economy, the initiative is expected to benefit visitors by providing a more streamlined way to access transportation services, particularly while travelling across different destinations.

Urging residents and tourists to embrace the new platform, Sangma said MeghGo would be an important step towards creating an integrated and accessible transport ecosystem for the state.