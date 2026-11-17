MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The domestic equity market continued its upward momentum on Tuesday, with benchmark indices closing higher for another session, driven by gains in banking stocks and crude-sensitive sectors.

The Sensex advanced 427 points to settle at 82,532, while the Nifty rose 96 points to close at 25,387.

The rally lifted the Nifty to its highest level in nine months, helping the index recover all losses recorded since February 27.

Commenting on the Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index closed the session on a modestly positive note.

"The immediate resistance is placed around 25,500, and a sustained breakout above this level could extend the upward momentum towards 25,800–26,000," analysts stated.

"On the downside, 25,300 forms the immediate support, followed by the 25,200–25,100 zone," market experts noted.

Banking stocks remained at the forefront of the rally, pushing the Nifty Bank index to an all-time high of 62,422.

"The confluence of strong credit growth (highest in the last 15-years); solid deposit franchise - also aided by flows through FCNR (B) deposit, contained costs-both operating and credit cost is driving a more sustainable returns profile for the banking sector-both private & PSU players," market experts stated.

Robust buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also supported market sentiment.

FIIs have purchased more than $9.5 billion worth of Indian equities so far in November, marking their strongest monthly inflow on record.

Among the Nifty constituents, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, and Max Healthcare Institute emerged as the top gainers, contributing to the benchmark's advance.

In the broader market, performance was mixed. The Nifty MidCap 100 index gained 0.25 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index slipped 0.22 per cent.

Sectorally, realty, banking and public-sector bank stocks outperformed the broader market.

The Nifty Realty, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices ended among the top gainers for the day.

On the other hand, FMCG, consumer durables and information technology shares witnessed profit booking, with the Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty IT indices finishing lower.