MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL and moved into a mentor role at CSK. Here are the records from his league career that may never be broken by any future star.

MS Dhoni became the first captain in IPL history to successfully defend the title, leading CSK to back-to-back crowns in 2010 and 2011. In a league where player turnover, auctions and form swings make repeat success incredibly difficult, that achievement remains a marker of his tactical mastery. Several captains have won multiple titles since, but none were the first to crack the code.

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- Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

Among captains who have led in at least 100 IPL matches, Dhoni boasts the highest win percentage at 57.87. That figure reflects an extraordinary level of consistency across nearly two decades. Very few captains in any T20 league manage to sustain that kind of record over such a long stretch, which is why the number feels safe for now.

Across 278 matches, Dhoni registered 201 dismissals, the most by any wicketkeeper in IPL history. That tally includes 154 catches and 47 stumpings. Dinesh Karthik sits second with 174 dismissals, while Rishabh Pant is rising quickly but still some distance away. Dhoni's glovework set the benchmark for modern wicketkeepers in the league.

Dhoni retires as the IPL's joint-most successful captain alongside Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to five titles. Those triumphs came in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also led CSK to nine IPL finals, the highest by any captain in league history. Chasing five titles as skipper is hard enough; matching the final appearances is another matter entirely

Dhoni holds the record for most matches captained in the IPL, having led in 235 games. He also tops the list for most victories, with 136 wins to his name. Rohit Sharma sits second on the wins list with 87, a gap of nearly 50. No other captain has even crossed the 200-match mark in the league's history.