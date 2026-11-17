MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) MS Dhoni won't be seen donning the yellows on the field, with the bat in his hand and behind the wickets with those gloves, as Chennai's favourite son moves on from the player role to the Team Mentor of the Super Kings from 2027 onwards.

A career spanning 19 years in the Indian cash-rich league, bagging five IPL trophies, two Champions League titles and giving countless memories to the fans. Not just CSK spectators; fans cheering any franchise had a special liking for the man from Ranchi. Jerseys were often switched to yellow for him, and fans have flocked to the stadiums in huge numbers just to catch a glimpse of Dhoni, just to see him bat for a couple of balls.

The chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" have been customary whenever he came out to bat. Voices hitting the stratosphere, the stadium going into a frenzy in yellow. The sight that will still be there whenever Dhoni is shown on screens, this time only preparing plans against opponents.

Dhoni, 45, has had a limited presence on the field in the last few seasons and did not play a single game in 2026 while nursing a knee issue. Prior to that, he had already curbed his batting time and positioned himself as a few-ball hitter.

Dhoni hangs up his boots as a five-time IPL-winning captain and a seven-time trophy-winner, along with the CLT20 titles he won with the franchise. The five titles stand level with Rohit Sharma, but he leads in total crowns, having won one CLT20.

Dhoni was roped in by CSK at the IPL 2008 auction for 1.5 million USD. He captained some of the legends of the game, including Michael Hussey, Stephen Fleming, Muttiah Muralitharan and Matthew Hayden during his early days at CSK.

Dhoni guided the Super Kings to five IPL titles, leading the franchise to wins in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He was the first captain to defend an IPL title after winning back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011.

Later, when the Super Kings returned from a two-year ban and Dhoni came back after two seasons with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, he led what was called a 'Dad's army' to the 2018 title, with several veteran players in the side against youngsters in the tournament.

The Super Kings reiterated their dominance in 2021 by winning their fourth title under Dhoni and then bagged their fifth one in 2023 after defeating the Gujarat Titans in an absolute thriller.

The last few seasons did not go as per plan, with CSK falling behind the new-age cricket, but Dhoni remained at the centre of CSK's heart. He bids adieu after playing in 278 IPL matches, out of which 248 were for CSK. He has scored 5439 runs in the IPL, of which 4865 were for CSK, the most of any player. Additionally, he played 24 CLT20 matches for CSK, scoring 449 more runs, bringing his CSK total (IPL and CLT20) to 5314 across 272 matches.