MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Overall progress on the construction of the Silleno polyethylene plant in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region has exceeded 42%, according to Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG).

During a working visit to the Atyrau region, KMG Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov visited the construction site of the facility, which is designed to produce 1.25 million tons of polyethylene annually.

The project is being implemented in line with an instruction from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to develop the country's petrochemical cluster and is one of the largest projects in Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry.

The bulk of construction work is currently concentrated at the pyrolysis unit, where ethylene, the primary feedstock for polyethylene production, will be manufactured. Work includes foundation construction, installation of steel structures and equipment, and prefabrication of process pipelines. All 47 units of oversized equipment have been delivered to Kazakhstan.

At the polymerization unit and utility facilities, piling and foundation works are also underway. The first eight sections of loop reactors, which are key technological equipment for the polymerization unit, have been delivered to the construction site. Each section is more than 67 meters long and weighs up to 77 tons. The total weight of the delivered equipment exceeds 600 tons.

The project also places particular emphasis on developing local content, with around 40 Kazakh companies involved. The total value of contracts with domestic companies exceeds $1.2 billion. Local enterprises are participating at all stages of the project, from engineering and the production of equipment and materials to construction and installation works.

More than 5,200 specialists are currently engaged in construction, with over 680 units of specialized machinery deployed at the site.

Meanwhile, Silleno is preparing the plant's future operating personnel. International EPC contractors Tecnicas Reunidas and Tecnimont (MAIRE) are training students from Kazakh technical universities in engineering and project management at their facilities in Spain and Italy. The four-year program is expected to train more than 400 people.