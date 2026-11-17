Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 28 October 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 29 October 2026 to no later than 1 February 2027.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 28 October 2026, available here:

From 9 November to 12 November 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 610,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 389.7988 per share.

Overview of transactions: