MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran technology advisor brings 30 years of enterprise experience to MOBIA's growing coast-to-coast team, with a focus on data resiliency, modernization and AI enablement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Technology Innovations (“MOBIA”) today announced the appointment of Michael Whitfield as Enterprise Account Executive.

For 30 years, Michael has advised some of Canada's largest companies through every stage of their digital transformation, from optimizing the data centre to moving to the cloud. Clients know him as a trusted partner who turns complex technical challenges into practical, creative solutions that deliver measurable outcomes.

From data and cyber resiliency to data governance, application modernization and AI enablement, Michael helps organizations secure what matters most, unlock the value of their data and be ready for whatever comes next. Based in Vancouver, he will focus on helping clients get more from their technology investments by building resilient, future-ready environments that put AI to work for their business.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Michael as a colleague at NetApp and later as a partner at Cohesity, and I can genuinely say he is one of the best,” said Chris Peerless, President and CEO of MOBIA.“He has spent three decades earning the trust of Canadian organizations by solving real problems, and he's a great cultural fit for our team. As our customers move AI from idea to production, his experience across the full technology stack will help them get there securely and with confidence. We're excited to welcome Michael and introduce him to our customers and partners.”

“AI only delivers value when the foundation underneath it is right: the infrastructure, the data and the security,” said Michael Whitfield, Enterprise Account Executive at MOBIA.“I'm excited to join a proudly Canadian team that's helping customers turn complex technology into real business outcomes.”

About MOBIA Technology Innovations

MOBIA Technology Innovations (MOBIA) is a proudly Canadian technology solutions company with more than 40 years of experience helping organizations navigate technology change. With expertise across Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity, MOBIA helps organizations build, secure and transform their technology environments and turn complex technology challenges into practical business outcomes.

With employees and customers from coast to coast, MOBIA combines decades of experience, deep technical expertise and a leading technology ecosystem to help Canadian organizations build what's next.

Media Contact

MOBIA Technology Innovations

Nicole Murphy

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(778) 378-8707

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at