MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen,China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) will grandly kick off on November 26 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). As one of the flagship segments of this year's CHTF, the Low-Altitude Economy & General Aviation Industry Exhibition (Hall 11) is all set. Aligned with the momentum of new quality productive forces, the exhibition gathers top-tier players, cutting-edge technologies and high-impact forums spanning the entire industrial chain. It covers key links including low-altitude manufacturing, flight support, airspace safety, operational services and industry-capital integration. It will present a full panorama of China's low-altitude economy, from technological breakthroughs to large-scale rollout.Before the show opens, let's take a sneak peek at the highlights!









1. Industry Leaders & Innovators: Building a Multi-dimensional Industrial Ecosystem

The Expo brings together leading enterprises and innovators from across the low-altitude economy, from developers of national flagship equipment to unicorns in niche tracks, presenting a highly integrated industry landscape.

Foundational Technologies a nd Computing Power: BaoTi Group will showcase its world-leading full titanium materials value chain. AVIC Composite Corporation will present prepregs, honeycomb materials and composite structural components that support aircraft lightweighting. The Aeronautical Computing Technique Research Institute will debut its“Linkontrol” and“Tianmai Linux” brands, showcasing the“brains” of aircraft. Raycon-Tech will bring its core precision-control technologies.

Low-Altitude Security & Communication Networks: Genew Technologies showcases satellite terminals supporting both high and low orbits, plus flying robotic dogs, jetpacks and other aerial mobility equipment. As a national-level Specialized, Refined, Differential and Innovative "Little Giant" enterprise, Bitalltech presents an urban grid-based intelligent management platform with a detection radius up to 10 km, paired with counter-UAS systems.

C omplete Aircraft & Scenario-based Operations: China Rich Crown Holdings showcases its full suite of the“Global Flight Circle” digital hub, urban central drone hub airports and turnkey security projects. Zero Gravity and HighGreat focus on manned electric aerial vehicles and low-altitude cultural tourism. DAMODA presents cutting-edge solutions for drone swarm performances. Leveraging its proprietary Pliabot® compliant joints, Wisson Robotics demonstrates aerial robots built to execute complex high-altitude operations.









2. Industry Leaders Take the Stage as Hardcore New Products Make Their Debuts

A packed lineup of high-level forums will be held throughout the exhibition to explore the future of the industry.

Air-Space Synergy & Regional Co-Development: Genew Technologies, together with MateeVTOL Technology and Anti-Gravity Technology, hosts the special session“Air-Space Synergy · Smart Governance of Low-Altitude Space”. Attendees will discuss pathways for the large-scale rollout of the low-altitude economy, with multiple key innovative products for low-altitude equipment and communication networks launching on-site. In addition, the Greater Bay Area Low-Altitude Forum, the launch ceremony of the Global Flight Circle platform, and the signing ceremony for leading low-altitude enterprises to jointly build the Shenzhen Global Headquarters Base for the Low-Altitude Economy will take place in succession. These events demonstrate the Greater Bay Area's resolve to seize the industry's high ground.

Cross-Sector Integration & Cutting-Edge Applications: The Low-Altitude Sub-forum of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Ecosystem Conference leverages full-value-chain resources to build a closed-loop ecosystem of“infrastructure + logistics + capital”, covering new expressway operation ecosystems, new airspace logistics corridors and equity financing services.

A major highlight: Wisson Robotics will officially launch its brand-new C1 high-altitude cleaning robot at the forum. Besides, the on-site debut of Wisson Robotics NOVA2.0 Compliant Brain, paired with its global deployment sharing session - *Enter the Open World: How Robots Operate in Complex Scenarios and Get Real Work Done* - will also take place. Zero Gravity and YIVTOL will dive into the commercialization of manned aerial vehicles and the era of personal flight, jointly outlining the practical application landscape of intelligent low-altitude equipment.









3. Cloud-Connected Coverage: In-Depth Dialogues to Amplify Industry Voices

Explore the Expo online: The event will roll out three live series: venue exploration live, delegation live sessions and exhibitor live broadcasts, bringing online audiences face-to-face with cutting-edge technologies and standout products, regardless of location.

Insight-Driven Executive Interviews: We host dedicated on-site one-on-one interviews between authoritative media and heads of leading exhibitors. Sessions uncover their tech breakthroughs, commercialization know-how and strategic plans, sharing forward-looking industry insights.









4. Fun, Connections & Exclusive Perks: Unlock the Allure of Low-Altitude Flight in One Stop

To make your visit worthwhile, the show features a full lineup of insightful sessions alongside thoughtful visitor perks.



Get hands-on: An immersive interactive zone features low-altitude flight simulator challenges, drone soccer, drone shows and simulated drone racing. Blending technology and visual art, it delivers an immersive flight experience.

Make business connections: The concurrent Global Procurement Matchmaking Conference and investment and financing matchmaking session connect players across the industrial value chain, helping businesses secure orders and funding.

Hear what's next: High-quality forums and roundtable discussions share insights into the commercial logic and policy trends of the low-altitude economy. See applications in action: Use cases including drone inspections, emergency rescue and urban air mobility are showcased live on-site, demonstrating how low-altitude technologies work in real scenarios.

Benefits for advance registrants:



Free A dmission: Claim a complimentary e-ticket, save RMB 120 on the on-site admission fee and enter quickly without queuing.

Digital Show Catalogue: Receive the digital catalogue to the 28th CHTF, valued at RMB 100, and get the highlights of the fair at your fingertips.

Travel Allowance: Receive a free metro ticket for a smoother commute to the venue. Smart Visit Planning: Grab a complimentary Visitor Guide to pinpoint premium exhibits and business-matching opportunities, saving you time wandering the halls.

The countdown is on! Meet us in Hall 11 at CHTF, and witness the integrated sky-ground vision of the future. See you there!

Scan the QR code to register now.









CONTACT: Vanessa Zhuo,...