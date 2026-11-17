BarrierBreak appoints Sheri as VP – Global Accessibility Strategy

BarrierBreak appoints Sheri Byrne-Haber as VP – Global Accessibility Strategy, Strengthening global accessibility leadership and advancing digital inclusion.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This collaboration brings together decades of accessibility expertise, enterprise experience and a shared vision for advancing digital inclusion worldwide.

BarrierBreak, a global digital accessibility solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Sheri Byrne-Haber as Vice President – Global Accessibility Strategy, strengthening the company's commitment to advancing digital accessibility through industry thought leadership, technical expertise and enterprise-focused initiatives.

A recognised leader in the global accessibility ecosystem, Sheri brings extensive experience at the intersection of disability, technology, business and inclusion. Throughout her career, she has played a significant role in establishing and advancing enterprise accessibility programmes at leading organisations, including McDonald's, Albertsons and VMware.

Her multidisciplinary qualifications span information technology, law and business administration, giving her a unique perspective on the technical, legal and business dimensions of digital accessibility.

About Sheri Byrne-Haber:

Sheri's contributions to the accessibility ecosystem include co-authoring the Digital Accessibility Maturity Model, which provides organisations with a framework for evaluating and advancing their accessibility programmes. She has also been actively involved in the global accessibility standards community, including her work with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), where she has co-founded and co-leads the development of the W3C Accessibility Maturity Model and is a member of the W3C audit committee. She has also spent many years as part of the certification committee and global leadership council for the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), as well as co-chair of the ITI Accessibility subcommittee.

Her experience across large public and private sector enterprises, combined with her deep knowledge of accessibility standards, disability inclusion and organisational practices, makes her a respected voice in the global accessibility community. As a wheelchair user herself, Sheri also brings lived experience to her work, offering a personal perspective on the importance of creating accessible and inclusive digital experiences.

Strengthening BarrierBreak's Global Vision:

As VP – Global Accessibility Strategy, Sheri will focus on strengthening the company's expertise and presence in the global accessibility ecosystem through an enterprise lens. She will focus on thought leadership, accessibility training and contributions to the advancement of accessibility standards. She will play an important role in developing our product strategy sharing industry insights and making complex accessibility concepts more accessible and actionable for organisations and professionals.

Drawing on her extensive experience working with large enterprises, Sheri will bring valuable real-world perspectives to BarrierBreak, helping strengthen its technical expertise, training initiatives and industry engagement while addressing the challenges of implementing and scaling accessibility across complex organisational and technology environments.

A Shared Vision for Advancing Digital Accessibility:

"Having known Sheri for many years, I have always admired her depth of knowledge, passion for accessibility and commitment to creating meaningful change for people with disabilities. Our relationship has been built on a shared belief that digital accessibility needs to be an integral part of how technology is designed and delivered. It is wonderful to welcome her to BarrierBreak. Her experience and perspective will add tremendous value as we continue to strengthen our global presence in USA and start focusing on India and work towards making digital accessibility a priority for enterprises worldwide."

- Shilpi Kapoor, Founder of BarrierBreak



"Enterprise accessibility is evolving, and organisations increasingly need to look beyond individual audits or compliance requirements towards building more mature and sustainable accessibility practices. Having worked with Sheri in my early days and followed her work over the years, I have always valued her ability to connect accessibility standards and technical expertise with the realities of large enterprise environments and real world use cases. Her joining BarrierBreak is an exciting development for us, and I look forward to the perspectives and expertise she will bring as we continue to expand our engagement with organisations globally."

- Shashank Kapur, Director – Strategy & Growth at BarrierBreak



"BarrierBreak is an organisation I have known for many years, and I have had the opportunity to see its journey and growth within the global accessibility ecosystem. What has always stood out to me is its commitment to making digital accessibility meaningful, practical and inclusive. I am excited to now be part of this journey and contribute to the next phase of its growth. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team, advancing accessibility knowledge and thought leadership, and supporting the broader industry in making digital accessibility an integral part of enterprise technology and business strategies."

- Sheri Byrne-Haber, VP – Global Accessibility Strategy at BarrierBreak

Strengthening BarrierBreak's Global Accessibility Leadership:

With over two decades of experience in digital accessibility, BarrierBreak has established itself as one of the global leaders of accessibility solutions, bringing together consulting, testing and auditing, remediation, training and technology innovation.

Sheri's appointment marks another important step in BarrierBreak's commitment in global accessibility expertise and industry leadership. By bringing together her strategic perspectives, technical knowledge and enterprise experience with BarrierBreak's established capabilities and technology innovation, the company aims to further strengthen its global presence, deepen its industry expertise and help organisations move beyond compliance to build more accessible and inclusive digital experiences.

About BarrierBreak:

BarrierBreak is a global leader in digital accessibility, enabling inclusive experiences across digital platforms. Combining over twenty years of expertise in accessibility consulting, accessibility testing, accessibility training, inclusive design, and accessibility technology, BarrierBreak enables organisations to build accessibility into every stage of the digital lifecycle. Its product portfolio includes the A11yInspect Test Suite, A11yNow, A11yAssist AI, and A11yNow MCP that provide tools and platforms to shift accessibility left.

Nitika Kapur

BarrierBreak

+1 360-764-3947

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BarrierBreak Appoints Sheri Byrne-Haber as VP – Global Accessibility Strategy News Provided By BarrierBreak Solutions Pvt Ltd November 17, 2026, 10:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.