Arabian Falcons FC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arabian Falcons FC has today called on British academy and youth coaches to start or develop their coaching careers in Dubai, as the club

opens its UK Coaching Showcase to find the next generation of coaches for Arabian Falcons Academy.

The Dubai club, managed by former England and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, is recruiting full-time academy and youth development coaches to relocate to the UAE on two-year contracts. Every coach who joins receives a competitive monthly salary, furnished accommodation, a sponsored UAE employment visa and medical insurance, and will coach players from six to sixteen inside an academy that trains alongside the club's First Team.

The call comes as the UAE becomes one of the most talked-about places in world football to learn the coaching trade.

World Cup winner Andrés Iniesta took his first coaching job at Gulf United this summer. Andrea Pirlo, a World Cup winner and former Juventus coach, led Dubai United to promotion and now coaches them in the top flight. Former Benfica coach Rui Vitória is at Al Wasl, while Brazil's Olympic gold medal-winning coach André Jardine leads Shabab Al Ahli.

At Arabian Falcons, Shelvey is in his first managerial role, alongside Premier League winner Danny Simpson as player-coach, and former Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon as Co-Owner and Head of Football Operations. Former UAE international Hamdan Al Kamali has

also just joined the club as Director of Regional Development.

Jonjo Shelvey, Manager of Arabian Falcons FC, said: "I came out here to start my own coaching journey, and it's the best decision I've made. You get on the grass every day, you work with players who want to learn, and you're judged on what you do, not on who you know. If you're a young British coach waiting for your chance back home, stop waiting. Come out to Dubai and take it."

Jason Puncheon, Co-Owner and Head of Football Operations, said: "Look at who is coaching in the UAE right now: Iniesta, Pirlo, Jonjo. Coaches are coming here because the football is growing, the investment is real and the standards are rising every season. We want British coaches to be part of that, and we'll give them a contract, a home and a proper environment to develop in."

Danny Simpson, Player-Coach at Arabian Falcons FC, said: "I've been where these coaches are, doing my badges and trying to find the right environment to learn. Out here, you're working alongside people who have played at the top of the game, and you're coaching every single day. I really do believe the football here is going to get better, and the coaches who come now will grow with it."

Applicants will need a minimum UEFA C Licence or AFC equivalent and at least five years of academy experience. Recruitment runs in two stages: an online interview, followed by a practical coaching assessment at the club's UK Coaching Showcase from 17 to 19 November in the UK, with location to be announced.

Offers will be made on 26 November. Arabian Falcons FC, based in Dubai, is a rising club under ambitious new ownership,

transformed in recent years from a community-focused side into a serious football project with a long-term ambition of continental competition and a place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The club's connected football pathway spans Arabian Falcons Academy for players aged six to sixteen, the Path to Pro programme for players aged 17 and over, and the First Team's push for promotion in the UAE Second Division. A behind-the-scenes documentary continues to follow the club throughout the season.

UK COACHING SHOWCASE: QUICK FACTS

● Roles: Full-time academy and youth development coaches, based in Dubai

● Contract: Two years

● Package: Competitive monthly salary, furnished accommodation, sponsored UAE employment visa, medical insurance

● Requirements: UEFA C Licence minimum or AFC equivalent; 5+ years of academy experience

● Process: Online interview, then practical assessment at the UK Coaching Showcase, 17-19 November

● Offers: 26 November

● Apply: Email your CV via the listing on FootballCareers

Follow Arabian Falcons FC: @arabianfalconsfcae

Joe Brett

Black Book PR

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