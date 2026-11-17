MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers announces the addition of Sonny Lopez to its Shreveport personal injury team, expanding the firm's attorney-led work for accident victims and families across Northwest Louisiana.Lopez has experience handling a wide range of injury claims, with a strong focus on motor vehicle accident cases. He joins a firm known for direct attorney access, local roots, and representation for people hurt in car accidents, truck crashes, wrongful death cases, and other serious injury matters.“Sonny brings the kind of steady, people-first approach that fits our firm,” said J. Marshall Rice, Managing Partner of Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers.“Our clients come to us after serious accidents, painful losses, and hard conversations with insurance companies. They need an attorney who listens, gives them straight answers, and fights for the full value of their claim.”Sonny Lopez Brings Injury Claim Experience to the Shreveport Legal TeamLopez has handled injury claims for people hurt through no fault of their own. His work includes cases where clients face medical bills, missed work, pain, insurance delays, and pressure to settle before the full impact of an injury is known.At Rice & Kendig, Lopez will work with clients in personal injury cases and car accident claims, helping injured people deal with insurers, medical records, liability disputes, and the next legal steps after a crash.Before entering private practice, Lopez worked with nonprofit organizations that provided free legal assistance to low-income families. That background gave him direct experience with clients facing stress, financial pressure, and uncertainty.For injury victims, those pressures can hit all at once. A wreck may leave someone without a car, without a paycheck, and without clear answers from the insurance company. Lopez's work reflects that reality. He focuses on communication, case preparation, and helping clients feel heard while the legal team pursues fair compensation.More Help for Car Accident Victims in Shreveport and Bossier CityMotor vehicle accident cases remain a core part of Rice & Kendig's work. Shreveport-area crashes on roads such as I-20, LA 3132, Youree Drive, Kings Highway, Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, and other busy corridors often raise questions about fault, medical causation, insurance coverage, and long-term damages.Lopez's addition gives the firm more attorney support for clients injured in car wrecks, rear-end crashes, distracted driving accidents, hit-and-run cases, and other collision claims.For clients, that can mean help with:- Crash reports and fault disputes.- Insurance calls and settlement pressure.- Medical records and treatment documentation.- Lost wage and future damage claims.- Evidence from photos, witnesses, vehicles, and nearby cameras.Rice & Kendig Expands Its Team While Staying Rooted in Northwest LouisianaAt Rice & Kendig, Lopez will work with clients from the firm's Shreveport office and assist in cases involving medical treatment, lost income, fault disputes, insurance coverage, and long-term injury damages. His background in nonprofit legal service also adds experience working with clients facing financial strain and limited access to legal resources.About Rice & Kendig Injury LawyersRice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is a Shreveport-based personal injury law firm representing injured people and families across Northwest Louisiana and select East Texas communities. The firm handles personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injury cases. With deep local roots, direct attorney access, and a long record of results, Rice & Kendig continues to stand with clients after life-changing injuries.

J. Marshall Rice

Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers

+1 318-222-2772

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Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers Adds Attorney Sonny Lopez to Its Shreveport Personal Injury Team News Provided By Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers November 17, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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