- Ashah Smith, Owner and Photographer

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local photographer Ashah Smith marks nearly two decades of capturing meaningful moments for families, seniors, and businesses throughout Middle Georgia.

Ashah Photography, LLC is celebrating 19 years in business in 2026, a milestone that reflects nearly two decades of dedication to capturing meaningful images for clients throughout Macon and Middle Georgia. Founded in 2008 by owner and photographer Ashah Smith, the studio has grown from a young photographer's dream into an established photography services business serving families, seniors, professionals, and businesses across the region.

Born and raised in Milledgeville, Georgia, Smith developed her passion for photography during childhood. By the age of 16, she knew she wanted to pursue photography professionally, and she began photographing weddings at just 19 years old. Her early start in the industry laid the foundation for what would become a thriving career spanning nearly two decades. In 2013, Smith relocated to Macon, Georgia, where she has continued to build her reputation as a trusted photographer in the community.

Today, Ashah Photography specializes in professional headshots, personal branding photography, corporate team photography, family portraits, senior portraits, and commercial photography. The studio serves clients throughout Macon and Middle Georgia, including Warner Robins, Perry, and the Lake Oconee area. Smith has photographed more than 1,500 clients over the course of her career, establishing herself as a photographer who understands how images tell stories and help people connect with their audiences.

What sets Ashah Photography apart is Smith's commitment to creating natural, timeless images through a guided photography experience. Her approach focuses on helping clients feel comfortable and confident in front of the camera, making the session enjoyable for even those who may feel camera-shy. This personalized attention has earned the studio a loyal following among individuals and businesses seeking professional headshots and branding photography that authentically represents who they are.

The 19-year milestone represents more than just longevity in business. It reflects Smith's ongoing dedication to her craft and her clients. From her earliest days behind the camera to her current work with professionals, families, and seniors, Smith has remained focused on delivering images that capture genuine moments and lasting memories. Her studio continues to serve as a destination for those seeking quality portrait photography in Middle Georgia.

Ashah Photography operates by appointment only, allowing Smith to provide each client with dedicated time and attention during their session. Whether clients are seeking updated professional headshots for their careers, family portraits to treasure for generations, or senior pictures to commemorate important milestones, the studio offers a welcoming environment where every person can feel at ease. The Macon studio location serves as the home base for sessions with clients from across the region.

For more information about Ashah Photography and to schedule a session, visit

Ashah Photography is a full-service photography studio in Macon, Georgia, serving clients throughout Middle Georgia since 2008. Owner and photographer Ashah Smith specializes in headshots, branding photography, corporate team photography, family portraits, senior portraits, and commercial photography. With nearly two decades of experience, Ashah Photography is known for creating natural, timeless images through a guided photography experience that helps clients feel comfortable and confident in front of the camera. The studio operates by appointment only.

Ashah Smith

Ashah Photography

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Ashah Photography Celebrates 19 Years of Photography Services in Macon, GA News Provided By Local Business Press November 17, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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