Safe Pro Group achieves record quarterly revenue and expands consolidated gross margin to 71.2%, highlighting growing demand for its AI-powered defense technology and a recent $2.5 million U.S. Army prime contract.

Note: Q3 2026 stock-based compensation of $1,051,615 includes $837,868 in payroll and $213,747 in professional fees. Depreciation and amortization of $93,644 includes $31,569 in cost of revenues and $62,075 in operating expenses. Per-share rounding may affect totals.

Net Loss Narrows 69% to $(0.08) Per Share; Q3 Revenue Beats Estimates; First U.S. Army Prime Contract Awarded for AI Threat Detection on Anduril Ghost-X Drone

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI)

- - Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO, Safe Pro Group Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.Safe Pro Group Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:Record quarterly revenue increased 2,539% year-over-year to $2,676,680, more than doubled sequentially from the second quarter of 2026, and exceeded the Company's preliminary estimate of more than $2.5 million announced on October 7, 2026. During the quarter, the Company's Safe Pro AI subsidiary achieved record gross margin of 79%, lifting Safe Pro's consolidated gross margin to 71.2% from 33.1% a year ago. Net loss decreased 69% year-over-year to $1,544,870, or $(0.08) per share, compared with $5,010,358, or $(0.29) per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss (as defined below in "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures") decreased to $401,689, or $(0.02) per share, compared with $1,524,538, or $(0.09) per share, in the third quarter of 2025, which the Company believes demonstrates progress toward operational break-even on a non-GAAP basis."Third quarter revenue more than doubled sequentially to a record level and our AI segment gross margin reached a record 79%, significantly reducing our net loss, evidence we believe demonstrates that our patented American AI is scaling with operating leverage," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Pro Group Inc. "After the quarter, we received our first U.S. Army prime contract, combining our AI with Anduril's Ghost-X drone and Lattice, marking a milestone in our business as we continue to move from being a subcontractor to a prime contractor. We believe this latest award reflects a clear need across the defense sector for technology such as ours which can help address the evolving threats facing our armed forces."Mr. Erdberg concluded, "We believe the increasing activity across our pipeline with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of State positions Safe Pro for continued growth in the months ahead. I am proud of our dedicated team for bringing our technologies to our soldiers and advancing Safe Pro's global mission of helping to protect lives."Third Quarter 2026 Financial HighlightsAll comparisons are to the third quarter of 2025 unless otherwise noted.. Record revenue of $2,676,680, up 2,539% from $101,422 and up approximately 101% sequentially from $1,332,074 in the second quarter of 2026. Revenues were primarily driven by U.S. Army and other U.S. government-contracted sales of the Company's AI-powered edge compute, threat detection and mapping products and related services and support.. Safe Pro's AI segment revenue was $2,106,929, compared with $0, representing 79% of total consolidated company revenue in the third quarter reflecting the successful commercialization of its Safe Pro AI subsidiary.. Record AI segment gross margin of 79%, up from 75% in the second quarter of 2026 and more than 72% in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the scalability of the Company's software and edge compute product lines.. Gross margin expanded to 71.2% from 33.1%, with gross profit increasing to $1,904,534 from $33,594.. Operating expenses decreased 30.5% to $3,523,857 from $5,072,097, and loss from operations decreased 68% to $1,619,323 from $5,038,503.. Net loss decreased 69% to $1,544,870, or $(0.08) per share, from $5,010,358, or $(0.29) per share, and decreased 51% sequentially from $3,168,862, or $(0.15) per share, in the second quarter of 2026.. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $401,689, or $(0.02) per share, compared with $1,524,538, or $(0.09) per share, in the third quarter of 2025. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net loss is provided in the tables below.. Accounts receivable of $2,938,338 at September 30, 2026, up from $100,028 at December 31, 2025, and contract liabilities (contracted revenue to be recognized in future periods) of $515,893, up from $18,897, reflecting rapid execution against awarded government contracts.. Cash of $7,781,051, working capital of $9,716,967 and minimal debt.Recent Contract and Operational Highlights. First U.S. Army prime contract. Subsequent to the close of the third quarter, on November 10, 2026, Safe Pro announced it was awarded a $2.5 million U.S. Army prime contract for its AI technology running onboard the Anduril Ghost-X drone focused on protecting the Army's Abrams Tanks. The Ghost-X drone was selected by the U.S. Army under its Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) program.. Third quarter deliveries. Third quarter revenue included deliveries under a $1.3 million subcontract from a U.S. defense prime contractor to integrate real-time AI threat detection onto autonomous unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and under a $780,000 U.S. Army award for a package including the Company's NODE AI edge-processing systems and Blue UAS drones.. New U.S. Department of State relationship. In August 2026, the Company was awarded a subcontract valued at approximately $180,000 for its AI-powered demining software under a U.S. Department of State program supporting demining in Ukraine, including three years of software licensing and AI model upgrades.. Expanding, diversified U.S. government pipeline. Through the first nine months of 2026, Safe Pro Group expanded its relationships across multiple divisions of the U.S. Army, including under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), and the U.S. Air Force, and added the U.S. Department of State as a new customer.About Safe Pro's Ground TruthSafe Pro's patented Ground Truth (GT) software ecosystem uses AI and machine learning algorithms trained on one of the world's largest real-world drone-based imagery datasets to rapidly detect small, hard-to-find threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments. The Company's technology identifies more than 150 types of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other explosive threats, and runs both in the cloud and at the tactical edge onboard drones and ground vehicles. Safe Pro's dataset includes more than 3.2 million drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections collected across 40,520+ acres in Ukraine.For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit . For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.Use of Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresThis press release includes non-GAAP adjusted net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share, which are supplemental measures and are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net loss as GAAP net loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation, which includes stock-based professional fees, other income and expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iii) impairment charges. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net loss by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Management uses these measures as supplemental measures to evaluate period-to-period operating performance and believes they may assist investors in understanding operating trends by separately identifying the effect of the specified non-cash expenses. These non-GAAP measures have limitations, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to GAAP net loss or GAAP net loss per share, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company does not characterize the excluded items as non-recurring. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided below.About Safe Pro Group Inc.Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "could," "will" and similar expressions identify these statements. They include, without limitation, statements about the Company's ability to generate revenue and achieve high margins from its AI-powered products; achieve long-term growth and operating leverage; perform under its U.S. Army prime contract and obtain follow-on or additional prime contract and subcontract orders; convert U.S. Army exercises, demonstrations, customer evaluations, teaming agreements and growth-team initiatives into product acquisitions, deployments or contract awards; collect accounts receivable on a timely basis; fund planned operations for at least the next twelve months; and maintain or increase demand for, and gain acceptance of, its edge compute and mapping solutions among government, military, defense, security and humanitarian organizations. These statements are predictions that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional risk factors are described under Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:...Investor Contact:Ankit Hira, Managing DirectorSolebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc....To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitAdditional Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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Safe Pro Group (Nasdaq: SPAI) Reports Record Q3 2026 Revenue of $2.68 Million, Up 2,539% YoY

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Safe Pro Group Reports Record Q3 2026 Revenue of $2.68M, Up 2,539% YoY and 101% Sequentially, with 79% AI Gross Margin News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 17, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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