MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Thailand counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and 21st East Asia Summit in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday, where they reviewed the Strategic Partnership and discussed cooperation in various sectors.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"PM Narendra Modi met PM Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-Indian Summit and 21st East Asia Summit in Manila. The leaders reviewed the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership and discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, digital technologies, culture, tourism, and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Thailand is a key partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision," the statement added.

India and Thailand elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in April last year during PM Modi's visit to Bangkok.

Earlier in March, PM Modi congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Thailand's Prime Minister and expressed readiness to work closely with him.

In his congratulatory message on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership. Our ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties. India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples."

PM Modi shared a congratulatory message after Charnvirakul, a candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party, was re-elected as Thailand's PM after he secured a simple majority in a vote cast by the House of Representatives.

India and Thailand share warm bilateral ties. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1947, and both nations celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2022. The 'Act West' policy of Thailand complements India's 'Act East' policy. Thailand is also India's maritime neighbour, according to the MEA statement.

Thailand is an important partner of India in ASEAN; the East Asia Summit (EAS); the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC); the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC); the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD); the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA); and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).