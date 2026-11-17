MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat, Nov 17 (IANS) Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced the appointment of 40 new faculty members across the Spring and Fall semesters of 2026, bringing its total faculty strength to 440. India's No. 1 law school has deepened its investment in outstanding scholars and practitioners to advance teaching, research and interdisciplinary legal education, and the new appointments represent a substantial investment in the people who shape the Law School's classrooms, drive its research and prepare students for careers in law and public life.

Bringing together scholars and practitioners educated at leading institutions in India and around the world, the new cohort combines international academic experience with a deep understanding of Indian law and society. Their backgrounds span law, history, sociology, political science, economics, literature and the sciences, strengthening JGLS's commitment to a legal education grounded in disciplinary rigour and enriched by perspectives across fields.

The incoming faculty includes graduates of the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, King's College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London, SOAS University of London, Georgetown University, Leiden University and the Graduate Institute in Geneva, among other international institutions.

Their academic journeys also reflect the strength and diversity of Indian higher education, including the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; National Law University Delhi; the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata; the University of Delhi; Jawaharlal Nehru University; the Tata Institute of Social Sciences; and IIT Hyderabad. Together, these experiences will deepen the exchange between Indian legal realities and global scholarship.

Welcoming the new faculty members, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School, said,“Building a world-class university begins with investing in exceptional people. The appointment of 40 new faculty members reflects our enduring commitment to creating an institution in India where outstanding scholars and practitioners can teach, pursue ambitious research and inspire the next generation. Our new colleagues bring scholarly depth, international perspectives and professional experience that will enrich our intellectual community and open new possibilities for our students.”

“Our recognition as India's leading law school for seven consecutive years, and our position among the world's foremost institutions for law, brings with it a responsibility to keep raising our standards. Every outstanding faculty appointment expands what our students can learn, the questions our scholars can pursue and the contribution our institution can make to society. We warmly welcome our new colleagues to this shared endeavour,” he added.

The announcement comes as JGLS celebrates its position as India's No. 1 law school for the seventh consecutive year and 35th globally in Law & Legal Studies in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. The appointments reinforce the sustained investment in faculty excellence, research and academic rigour that underpins this recognition.

Professor (Dr.) Dipika Jain, Executive Dean of Jindal Global Law School, said,“Faculty members shape the intellectual life of a university: they produce knowledge, challenge established assumptions and nurture independent thinkers. At JGLS, we believe that a comprehensive legal education must combine a rigorous grounding in legal doctrine with an understanding of professional practice and the intellectual breadth of the liberal arts. We want our students to develop strong legal and analytical skills while engaging thoughtfully with the relationship between law, society and structures of power.”

“The addition of 40 colleagues, bringing our faculty strength to 440, deepens our capacity for interdisciplinary scholarship, innovative teaching and collaborative research. Their contributions will extend from undergraduate teaching and legal writing to postgraduate education, doctoral supervision, applied legal training and mentorship. We look forward to the scholarship they will generate, the intellectual communities they will build and the perspectives they will bring. Their presence will help us offer students an education that is intellectually demanding, professionally relevant and responsive to the world beyond the classroom,” she said.

The appointments also strengthen academic leadership across key programmes and research centres. Professor Shailja Singh joins as Professor of Practice and Director of the LL.M. Programme. Professor (Dr.) Pallavi Gupta joins as Associate Professor, Director of the Centre for Women's Rights and Co-Director of the PhD Programme. Professor Samrit Kharel joins as Assistant Dean for International Collaborations, while Dr Lipin Ram joins as Assistant Professor and Director of the B.A. Criminology and Criminal Justice Programme.

The connection between academic inquiry and professional practice is further strengthened by the appointments of Professor Pavani Sibal as Professor of Legal Practice and Professor Sudhanshu Goil as Associate Professor of Practice and Associate Director of the Office of Career Advancement and Mentorship. These appointments will help students connect their study of law with the skills, judgement and experience required in professional settings.

The new faculty will also contribute to the Singhvi Centre for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Legal Studies, the Centre for Legal History, the Legal Writing and Communication Studio, and the Office of Applied Legal Skills. Their work will reinforce scholarship in constitutional studies and legal history while expanding opportunities for students to develop their writing, advocacy and dispute resolution skills. Further contributions to research grants, international engagement and mentorship will strengthen the wider academic environment.

For students, the expansion means access to a broader range of expertise, richer classroom conversations and greater opportunities for research guidance and professional development. For faculty, it opens new avenues for collaboration across disciplines and for scholarship that addresses pressing questions of law, justice and society.

With an academic community now comprising 440 faculty members, JGLS continues to advance its founding vision: to build a world-class law school in India where excellent teaching and ambitious research flourish together, preparing graduates to contribute with knowledge, integrity and purpose.