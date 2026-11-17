MS Dhoni Appointed as Mentor of Chennai Super Kings After IPL Career

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced MS Dhoni's appointment as the team's mentor, signalling the end of his playing career with the franchise. The legendary former India captain, who has been central to CSK's journey through numerous triumphs and challenging phases, will now take up a guiding role, mentoring the next generation of Super Kings. The franchise described Dhoni as an integral part of its identity, reiterating that Chennai will always remain his home. Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, along with two Champions League T20 titles, making him the most successful captain in the tournament's history.

"A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home," CSK wrote in an X post.

Beyond his leadership credentials, Dhoni is also regarded as one of the finest batters in IPL history. He is CSK's second-highest run-scorer, with 5,314 runs, and the franchise's most-capped player, having featured in 272 matches. His memorable last-ball finishes and trademark helicopter shots have become an integral part of CSK and IPL folklore. (ANI)