AIADMK Slams Karnataka Leaders Over The Mekedatu Reservoir Dispute

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Tuesday slammed former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the long-standing Mekedatu reservoir dispute, accusing politicians in Karnataka of peddling falsehoods for political gain.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan alleged that Deve Gowda had joined other leaders in Karnataka in making misleading statements regarding the necessity of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River. He noted that existing water infrastructure, the TG Halli dam near Karnataka's capital, can cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. "Deve Gowda has joined the bandwagon of politicians from Karnataka who shamelessly lie for their political fortunes. There is a dam called T G Halli, located just 35 kilometres from Bengaluru, which can cater to the city's drinking water needs. So, there is no need or requirement for Mekedatu. This is a reality. This has been vouched for by the Karnataka Water and Sewage Board," he said.

Extending the attack on Chief Minister Shivakumar, Sathyan said that the technical blueprint of the Mekedatu project contradicts Karnataka's stated objective of supplying drinking water to Bengaluru. Referring to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) drafted in 2019, he claimed that the project lacks basic infrastructure for water distribution. "Mekedatu, per se, has no provision for drainage pipes in its DPR, which was prepared way back in 2019. So, claiming that Mekedatu is for drinking water is a blatant and shameless lie peddled by DK Shivakumar because the project falls within the boundaries of Kanakapura, his constituency," he said.

The remarks came after Gowda wrote a detailed six-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the water shortage in Karnataka's Cauvery basin and seeking urgent intervention from the Union Government to address the drinking water and irrigation crisis in the state. In his letter dated November 2, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda said the current year has been one of water scarcity for Karnataka, with the state receiving barely 60 per cent of its normal rainfall. He said a rainfall deficit of nearly 35 to 40 per cent had prevented reservoirs in Karnataka from filling even up to 50 to 55 per cent of their capacity, resulting in a severe shortage of water for both irrigation and drinking purposes. (ANI)