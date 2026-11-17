Vivaan Kapoor Hails Transformation of Indian Shooting After LA Quota

Indian shooter Vivaan Kapoor believes India's shooting is undergoing a significant transformation, with the sport gaining popularity and making steady progress over the last decade and across three Olympic cycles. Following his silver medal-winning performance in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Championship, which secured India's third shooting quota for the LA 2028 Olympics, Kapoor highlighted the growing influence of Indian shooting stars such as Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh.

He credited the achievements of India's Olympic medallists with inspiring a new generation of shooters and instilling belief that they, too, can compete at the highest level. Kapoor also acknowledged the government's support and encouragement, describing India's recent performances on the global stage as evidence of the sport moving in the right direction. He believes the growing recognition, infrastructure and support for shooting could help India achieve greater success in the years ahead.

Kapoor further said he will work closely with his national and personal coaches to prepare a roadmap for upcoming competitions, with the National Championships and trials being his immediate priorities. Emphasising a step-by-step approach, he added that securing an Olympic quota would not change his commitment to training and performing at his best.