MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) As MS Dhoni has decided to bring the curtain down on his playing career in the IPL and take up a mentoring role with the Chennai Super Kings, team owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that the CSK stalwart "quickly said, 'add my name'" when managing director Kasi Viswanathan was reading the list of releases during a discussion in a virtual meeting.

Recounting the moment that ended Dhoni's association with CSK as a player, Rupa said the former India captain had asked the management to include his name among those to be released during a video call on Saturday. The decision, she said, came after months of uncertainty over his ability to continue playing at the highest level.

“When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and, at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly, MS said, 'Maybe you should add my name in.

“You won't believe it. The call, the video call, just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, 'You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season.',” she said in a video shared by the franchise on Tuesday.

The announcement marked the end of a player-franchise relationship that has defined the CSK since the IPL's inaugural season in 2008. She recalled how her father had made Dhoni's captaincy a priority when CSK entered the player auction.

"When I look back to 2008, at the auction, the one thing my father was very clear about when he wanted to buy this team was that MS Dhoni would be its captain. That was a big decision and one of the best decisions that we have ever taken.

"For the last 20 years, Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have walked side by side, alongside each other, through the ups and downs and everything in between. We have learned a lot from each other.”

She said Dhoni's decision stemmed from his unwillingness to continue unless he could give the team everything he had, even as she admitted that accepting his absence from the field would be difficult for the franchise and its supporters.

“MS Dhoni is the kind of person who, if he cannot give his 200% to the team, will not play. He will not want to hinder the team. He will want to give only his best, and when he can't, he steps aside.”

Rupa also reflected on the moments that made Dhoni synonymous with the yellow jersey, from his trademark helicopter shots and lightning-fast stumpings to his understated interventions behind the stumps that could alter the course of a match.

“I cannot believe that those lightning stumpings, those helicopter shots, the quiet way in which he would just move one finger here, readjust the field, and the next thing you know, there would have been a catch. The whole course of the game would have changed. To think that we will not see that again is a very hard thing for me to see. But that said, there is a new era now. We now welcome MS Dhoni as our team mentor.”

With CSK going through a transition and building a younger squad, Rupa believes Dhoni's experience will remain valuable in his new capacity. She said his presence would continue to guide the next generation of players, even though he would no longer be taking the field in the franchise's colours.

“We have a very young team that is in transition. They have a lot to learn from him, both on the field and off the field. There is so much that I know I have learned from him. We are very lucky to have someone like that walking alongside us and staying with us through the next part of our journey.

“MS has been with us from day one and will always be a Super King. I'm looking forward to welcoming him in his new avatar as our esteemed mentor.”