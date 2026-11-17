Park Pebbles Bhugaon Brings Modern 2 & 3 BHK Living With Premium Lifestyle Amenities To Pune
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, Maharashtra: Homebuyers looking for contemporary residential spaces in West Pune can explore Park Pebbles Bhugaon, a residential development by Purple Corp offering thoughtfully planned 2 and 3 BHK apartments with modern lifestyle amenities.
Located in Bhugaon, Pune, Park Pebbles aims to combine comfortable residential spaces with recreational facilities, wellness amenities, and convenient connectivity to important destinations across West Pune. The development is designed to offer residents opportunities to enjoy a balanced lifestyle within a community-focused residential environment.
Spacious 2 & 3 BHK Homes Designed for Modern Families
Park Pebbles Bhugaon offers multiple apartment configurations to accommodate the requirements of different households. According to the project website, the 2 BHK apartments feature carpet areas of approximately 797–827 sq. ft., while the 3 BHK apartments range from approximately 1,020–1,250 sq. ft.
These residential options provide flexibility for young professionals, growing families, and homebuyers seeking additional living space. Buyers can explore the available layouts and evaluate the apartment configurations according to their individual preferences.
Three Clubhouses and a Two-Acre Lifestyle Podium
One of the key highlights of Park Pebbles Bhugaon is its focus on lifestyle and recreational facilities. The project highlights an expansive two-acre lifestyle podium and three exclusive clubhouses, offering dedicated spaces for fitness, entertainment, relaxation, and social interaction.
Selected amenities include a swimming pool, children's pool, gymnasium, cricket turf, badminton court, pickleball courts, skating rink, children's play area, yoga and meditation spaces, indoor games, music and dance activity facilities, and a party lawn.
These facilities aim to encourage an active lifestyle while providing opportunities for residents to spend quality time with family and connect with their community.
Strategic Location in West Pune
Bhugaon is an emerging residential destination in West Pune, offering access to several established neighbourhoods and important commercial locations.
Park Pebbles Bhugaon highlights connectivity to Kothrud, Bavdhan, Chandani Chowk, Baner, Wakad, and Hinjawadi. The project website also identifies nearby educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and Vanaz Metro Station as important location advantages.
For professionals and families, access to these destinations can be an important consideration when evaluating residential properties. Actual commuting times may vary depending on traffic and road conditions.
A Residential Option Worth Exploring in Pune
With its combination of spacious apartment configurations, multiple clubhouses, sports facilities, wellness spaces, and access to West Pune destinations, Park Pebbles Bhugaon presents an option for homebuyers exploring contemporary residential developments in Pune.
Prospective buyers can review the project specifications, apartment layouts, available inventory, pricing, and applicable approvals before making a purchase decision.
Homebuyers interested in learning more about Park Pebbles Bhugaon can visit the official project website or contact the project team to request a brochure and arrange a site visit.
Project Name: Park Pebbles Bhugaon
Developer: Purple Corp
Location: Bhugaon, Pune, Maharashtra
Apartment Configurations: 2 & 3 BHK
Official Website:
Contact Number: +91 82982 94450
Located in Bhugaon, Pune, Park Pebbles aims to combine comfortable residential spaces with recreational facilities, wellness amenities, and convenient connectivity to important destinations across West Pune. The development is designed to offer residents opportunities to enjoy a balanced lifestyle within a community-focused residential environment.
Spacious 2 & 3 BHK Homes Designed for Modern Families
Park Pebbles Bhugaon offers multiple apartment configurations to accommodate the requirements of different households. According to the project website, the 2 BHK apartments feature carpet areas of approximately 797–827 sq. ft., while the 3 BHK apartments range from approximately 1,020–1,250 sq. ft.
These residential options provide flexibility for young professionals, growing families, and homebuyers seeking additional living space. Buyers can explore the available layouts and evaluate the apartment configurations according to their individual preferences.
Three Clubhouses and a Two-Acre Lifestyle Podium
One of the key highlights of Park Pebbles Bhugaon is its focus on lifestyle and recreational facilities. The project highlights an expansive two-acre lifestyle podium and three exclusive clubhouses, offering dedicated spaces for fitness, entertainment, relaxation, and social interaction.
Selected amenities include a swimming pool, children's pool, gymnasium, cricket turf, badminton court, pickleball courts, skating rink, children's play area, yoga and meditation spaces, indoor games, music and dance activity facilities, and a party lawn.
These facilities aim to encourage an active lifestyle while providing opportunities for residents to spend quality time with family and connect with their community.
Strategic Location in West Pune
Bhugaon is an emerging residential destination in West Pune, offering access to several established neighbourhoods and important commercial locations.
Park Pebbles Bhugaon highlights connectivity to Kothrud, Bavdhan, Chandani Chowk, Baner, Wakad, and Hinjawadi. The project website also identifies nearby educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and Vanaz Metro Station as important location advantages.
For professionals and families, access to these destinations can be an important consideration when evaluating residential properties. Actual commuting times may vary depending on traffic and road conditions.
A Residential Option Worth Exploring in Pune
With its combination of spacious apartment configurations, multiple clubhouses, sports facilities, wellness spaces, and access to West Pune destinations, Park Pebbles Bhugaon presents an option for homebuyers exploring contemporary residential developments in Pune.
Prospective buyers can review the project specifications, apartment layouts, available inventory, pricing, and applicable approvals before making a purchase decision.
Homebuyers interested in learning more about Park Pebbles Bhugaon can visit the official project website or contact the project team to request a brochure and arrange a site visit.
Project Name: Park Pebbles Bhugaon
Developer: Purple Corp
Location: Bhugaon, Pune, Maharashtra
Apartment Configurations: 2 & 3 BHK
Official Website:
Contact Number: +91 82982 94450
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