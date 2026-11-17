Suntec India Director Rohit Bhateja Shares Why Authority, Not AI Tools, Sets Brands Apart In Goodfirms' Content Engagement 2026 Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rohit Bhateja, Director – Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, has been featured in GoodFirms' 2026 research report, Content Engagement Metrics 2026: What 192 Marketers Reveal, where he shares his perspective on the growing importance of brand authority and original expertise in an AI-driven digital landscape.
Updated on October 31, 2026, the research is based on a survey of 192 marketing professionals. It examines how content teams are adapting as AI search changes the way people discover information. Despite concerns about declining website clicks and the growing influence of AI-generated answers, the findings show that content engagement has held up better than many expected: 63% of surveyed marketers reported growth in content engagement, and 60.9% reported growth in content-driven leads or conversions.
In his contribution, Bhateja explains why AI tools alone no longer enough to give brands a competitive edge. As these tools make content creation faster and more accessible, businesses need to demonstrate their expertise through practical experience, original insights, client success stories, and measurable outcomes. Sharing his perspective, he said:
“As AI lowers the barrier to content creation, tools themselves are no longer a competitive advantage. What is hard to replicate is practical experience, original expertise, client success stories, and measurable outcomes.”
His contribution appears in the report's section "Brand Authority Is Emerging as a Performance Advantage," which examines the relationship between investment in brand authority and business performance. According to the findings, 69.4% of marketers who increased their investment in brand authority reported growth in leads or conversions, compared with 51.1% of those who did not.
A Continued Record of Marketing and Leadership Excellence
The recognition adds to Bhateja's track record in digital marketing, innovation, and brand leadership. In 2026, he was named Runner-Up in the Customer Impact Category at The CEO Magazine's Executive of the Year Awards – India. He won the Innovation and Problem-Solving category at the same awards in 2025 and was recognized as the Most Admired Marketing Leader at the World Marketing Congress, CMO Asia, the same year. In 2024, he was honored as a Most Admired Brand Leader at the 31st World Brand Congress.
These achievements, alongside his contribution to industry research, reflect his continued role in advancing conversations on digital transformation, marketing strategy, brand credibility, and business growth.
About SunTec India
Founded in 1999, SunTec India is a global digital operations partner helping businesses build and scale through AI-assisted, specialist-led services. With a team of 1,500+ full-time professionals, the company has served over 8,530 clients across 50 countries. Its capabilities span Data and AI Operations, eCommerce, Digital Engineering, Post-Production and 3D, and Digital Marketing. SunTec India combines technology with domain expertise to deliver scalable solutions and measurable business outcomes. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, SOC 2 Type II certified, and CMMI Level 3 certified.
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Updated on October 31, 2026, the research is based on a survey of 192 marketing professionals. It examines how content teams are adapting as AI search changes the way people discover information. Despite concerns about declining website clicks and the growing influence of AI-generated answers, the findings show that content engagement has held up better than many expected: 63% of surveyed marketers reported growth in content engagement, and 60.9% reported growth in content-driven leads or conversions.
In his contribution, Bhateja explains why AI tools alone no longer enough to give brands a competitive edge. As these tools make content creation faster and more accessible, businesses need to demonstrate their expertise through practical experience, original insights, client success stories, and measurable outcomes. Sharing his perspective, he said:
“As AI lowers the barrier to content creation, tools themselves are no longer a competitive advantage. What is hard to replicate is practical experience, original expertise, client success stories, and measurable outcomes.”
His contribution appears in the report's section "Brand Authority Is Emerging as a Performance Advantage," which examines the relationship between investment in brand authority and business performance. According to the findings, 69.4% of marketers who increased their investment in brand authority reported growth in leads or conversions, compared with 51.1% of those who did not.
A Continued Record of Marketing and Leadership Excellence
The recognition adds to Bhateja's track record in digital marketing, innovation, and brand leadership. In 2026, he was named Runner-Up in the Customer Impact Category at The CEO Magazine's Executive of the Year Awards – India. He won the Innovation and Problem-Solving category at the same awards in 2025 and was recognized as the Most Admired Marketing Leader at the World Marketing Congress, CMO Asia, the same year. In 2024, he was honored as a Most Admired Brand Leader at the 31st World Brand Congress.
These achievements, alongside his contribution to industry research, reflect his continued role in advancing conversations on digital transformation, marketing strategy, brand credibility, and business growth.
About SunTec India
Founded in 1999, SunTec India is a global digital operations partner helping businesses build and scale through AI-assisted, specialist-led services. With a team of 1,500+ full-time professionals, the company has served over 8,530 clients across 50 countries. Its capabilities span Data and AI Operations, eCommerce, Digital Engineering, Post-Production and 3D, and Digital Marketing. SunTec India combines technology with domain expertise to deliver scalable solutions and measurable business outcomes. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, SOC 2 Type II certified, and CMMI Level 3 certified.
Website:
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