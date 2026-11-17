Manggaldeep Group Introduces Sapphire Nest - A Premium Residential Address In Pimple Saudagar, Pune
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manggaldeep Group, a Pune-based real estate developer with over 15 years of experience, presents Sapphire Nest, a thoughtfully planned residential development in the rapidly evolving neighbourhood of Pimple Saudagar, Pune. Designed to bring together contemporary architecture, comfortable living spaces and lifestyle amenities, Sapphire Nest aims to offer homebuyers an opportunity to experience a well-connected and fulfilling urban lifestyle.
Spread across approximately 1.25 acres, Sapphire Nest features four residential towers with seven floors each. With a focus on privacy and a close-knit community experience, the development is planned with just three to four residences per floor.
Homes Designed Around Modern Lifestyles
Sapphire Nest offers a selection of spacious 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences, catering to the evolving requirements of modern families, working professionals and discerning homebuyers.
The project focuses on thoughtful space planning, comfortable interiors and practical layouts, providing residents with an environment that balances everyday functionality with contemporary living.
Lifestyle Amenities for Every Generation
Going beyond conventional residential offerings, Sapphire Nest brings together a range of lifestyle amenities designed to enhance everyday experiences.
The planned amenities include:
Swimming pool and rooftop terrace garden
Clubhouse and landscaped recreational spaces
Children's play area
Meditation and yoga zone
Open gym and walking area
Dedicated senior citizens' seating area
Temple with Shiv Parivar
Gazebo and pergola seating spaces
Video door phone and 24-hour CCTV surveillance
Provision for electric vehicle charging
Rainwater harvesting system
These facilities are envisioned to create a welcoming residential environment where families can relax, socialise and enjoy quality time together.
Strategically Located in Pimple Saudagar
Location remains one of Sapphire Nest's key advantages. Situated in Pimple Saudagar, the development offers connectivity to prominent residential, commercial and employment destinations, including Aundh, Wakad, Baner and Hinjawadi.
The project also enjoys proximity to important neighbourhood conveniences and landmarks, including:
JeevanJyoti Super-speciality Hospital
Imperial Mall, Pimple Saudagar
Kokane Chowk
SNBP International School
Nashik Phata Metro Station
Aundh–Ravet BRTS Road
The surrounding infrastructure and connectivity make Pimple Saudagar an attractive residential destination for people seeking convenient access to essential services and major employment hubs.
Manggaldeep Group: A Legacy of Trust and Development
With more than 15 years of experience in Pune's real estate sector, Manggaldeep Group has established a presence through its residential developments and customer-focused approach.
According to the developer's published project information, the group's track record includes:
15+ years of development experience
10+ delivered projects
Over 8 lakh sq. ft. of completed development
More than 5,000 happy customers
Its portfolio includes projects such as Blue Sapphire, Vaishnavi Classic and KDM Planet.
Through Sapphire Nest, the group aims to continue its focus on creating residential spaces that combine thoughtful planning, comfort and long-term lifestyle value.
A New Residential Opportunity in Pune
With its combination of spacious home configurations, lifestyle amenities, limited-community planning and a strategic Pimple Saudagar address, Sapphire Nest represents an upcoming residential offering for homebuyers exploring quality housing options in Pune.
The project is registered under MahaRERA registration number PR1260002601768, as displayed in the project information.
About Sapphire Nest
Sapphire Nest is a residential development by Manggaldeep Group, located in Pimple Saudagar, Pune. The project offers 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences, complemented by lifestyle amenities and connectivity to key neighbourhoods across Pune.
For Media Enquiries and Project Information:
Sapphire Nest - Pimple Saudagar, Pune
Phone: +91 829 829 4450
Website:
MahaRERA Registration No.: PR1260002601768
Spread across approximately 1.25 acres, Sapphire Nest features four residential towers with seven floors each. With a focus on privacy and a close-knit community experience, the development is planned with just three to four residences per floor.
Homes Designed Around Modern Lifestyles
Sapphire Nest offers a selection of spacious 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences, catering to the evolving requirements of modern families, working professionals and discerning homebuyers.
The project focuses on thoughtful space planning, comfortable interiors and practical layouts, providing residents with an environment that balances everyday functionality with contemporary living.
Lifestyle Amenities for Every Generation
Going beyond conventional residential offerings, Sapphire Nest brings together a range of lifestyle amenities designed to enhance everyday experiences.
The planned amenities include:
Swimming pool and rooftop terrace garden
Clubhouse and landscaped recreational spaces
Children's play area
Meditation and yoga zone
Open gym and walking area
Dedicated senior citizens' seating area
Temple with Shiv Parivar
Gazebo and pergola seating spaces
Video door phone and 24-hour CCTV surveillance
Provision for electric vehicle charging
Rainwater harvesting system
These facilities are envisioned to create a welcoming residential environment where families can relax, socialise and enjoy quality time together.
Strategically Located in Pimple Saudagar
Location remains one of Sapphire Nest's key advantages. Situated in Pimple Saudagar, the development offers connectivity to prominent residential, commercial and employment destinations, including Aundh, Wakad, Baner and Hinjawadi.
The project also enjoys proximity to important neighbourhood conveniences and landmarks, including:
JeevanJyoti Super-speciality Hospital
Imperial Mall, Pimple Saudagar
Kokane Chowk
SNBP International School
Nashik Phata Metro Station
Aundh–Ravet BRTS Road
The surrounding infrastructure and connectivity make Pimple Saudagar an attractive residential destination for people seeking convenient access to essential services and major employment hubs.
Manggaldeep Group: A Legacy of Trust and Development
With more than 15 years of experience in Pune's real estate sector, Manggaldeep Group has established a presence through its residential developments and customer-focused approach.
According to the developer's published project information, the group's track record includes:
15+ years of development experience
10+ delivered projects
Over 8 lakh sq. ft. of completed development
More than 5,000 happy customers
Its portfolio includes projects such as Blue Sapphire, Vaishnavi Classic and KDM Planet.
Through Sapphire Nest, the group aims to continue its focus on creating residential spaces that combine thoughtful planning, comfort and long-term lifestyle value.
A New Residential Opportunity in Pune
With its combination of spacious home configurations, lifestyle amenities, limited-community planning and a strategic Pimple Saudagar address, Sapphire Nest represents an upcoming residential offering for homebuyers exploring quality housing options in Pune.
The project is registered under MahaRERA registration number PR1260002601768, as displayed in the project information.
About Sapphire Nest
Sapphire Nest is a residential development by Manggaldeep Group, located in Pimple Saudagar, Pune. The project offers 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences, complemented by lifestyle amenities and connectivity to key neighbourhoods across Pune.
For Media Enquiries and Project Information:
Sapphire Nest - Pimple Saudagar, Pune
Phone: +91 829 829 4450
Website:
MahaRERA Registration No.: PR1260002601768
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