Fairmont Jaipur Presents A Season Of Togetherness With The Grand Winter Escape
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2026: Fairmont Jaipur presents The Grand Winter Escape, a seasonal offering that brings together the grandeur of a palace stay with thoughtfully curated experiences for the whole family. Set against the scenic Aravalli Hills, this winter retreat invites guests to enjoy leisurely dining, culinary experiences for young guests and exclusive stay privileges, creating the perfect setting for a memorable family getaway.
Designed around togetherness, indulgence and discovery, The Grand Winter Escape offers a host of experiences for guests of all ages. Young foodies can explore their culinary creativity through the Junior Master Chef Experience, an engaging activity that introduces little ones to the joy of cooking. Families can also enjoy daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner at Zoya, the hotel's all-day dining destination, where a relaxed setting and thoughtfully curated offerings make every meal a pleasure.
Adding to the experience, families travelling together can enjoy 30% savings on a second room, offering added space and comfort during their stay. Guests can also benefit from 20% savings on food and beverages, along with a complimentary room upgrade and late check-out until 4:00 PM, subject to availability. These privileges allow families to enjoy a more relaxed stay, with greater flexibility to make the most of their time together.
Reflecting the splendor of Rajasthan's royal heritage, Fairmont Jaipur offers an elegant setting defined by distinctive architecture, refined interiors and the natural beauty of the city. Through The Grand Winter Escape, the hotel brings together thoughtful privileges, engaging experiences for younger guests and warm, attentive hospitality, inviting families to slow down, reconnect and create lasting memories this winter.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementing lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
Designed around togetherness, indulgence and discovery, The Grand Winter Escape offers a host of experiences for guests of all ages. Young foodies can explore their culinary creativity through the Junior Master Chef Experience, an engaging activity that introduces little ones to the joy of cooking. Families can also enjoy daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner at Zoya, the hotel's all-day dining destination, where a relaxed setting and thoughtfully curated offerings make every meal a pleasure.
Adding to the experience, families travelling together can enjoy 30% savings on a second room, offering added space and comfort during their stay. Guests can also benefit from 20% savings on food and beverages, along with a complimentary room upgrade and late check-out until 4:00 PM, subject to availability. These privileges allow families to enjoy a more relaxed stay, with greater flexibility to make the most of their time together.
Reflecting the splendor of Rajasthan's royal heritage, Fairmont Jaipur offers an elegant setting defined by distinctive architecture, refined interiors and the natural beauty of the city. Through The Grand Winter Escape, the hotel brings together thoughtful privileges, engaging experiences for younger guests and warm, attentive hospitality, inviting families to slow down, reconnect and create lasting memories this winter.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementing lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
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