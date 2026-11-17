MENAFN - GetNews) Tiana Rose Salon has received the Top-Rated Hair Salon recognition for Southampton, NY from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records.

Southampton, United States - November 17, 2026 - Tiana Rose Salon has received the Top-Rated Hair Salon recognition for Southampton, NY from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. The Southampton-based hair salon was recognized based on its public review record at the time of the award.

The recognition is based on the salon's standing across public customer review platforms. At the time of the award, Tiana Rose Salon held a rating of 4.8 stars from 102 reviews. Meritly issues its recognitions by analyzing publicly available customer feedback and review data for local businesses. The platform does not accept payment for awards and bases its selections solely on documented customer review records.

Where can I find a luxury hair salon in Southampton NY?

Tiana Rose Salon operates as a boutique luxury hair salon in Southampton, serving the Hamptons community. The salon has been located in Southampton since its opening in 2018. Clients travel to the Southampton location for hair services throughout the Hamptons area. The salon maintains its operations in the heart of Southampton, New York.

The salon provides dimensional blondes, balayage, precision haircuts, gray blending, professional hair color, and blowouts. Additional services include Brazilian Blowouts, keratin smoothing treatments, restorative hair treatments, and men's grooming services. The salon employs a team of stylists and colorists who work with clients in what the business describes as a warm, intimate atmosphere. Tiana Rose Salon has served the Hamptons community since 2018.

"When I opened Tiana Rose Salon in 2018, my vision was to create something more than just a hair salon," said Tiana Vignola, owner. "I wanted a beautiful, welcoming space where clients feel comfortable, cared for, and confident. To me, luxury isn't just about beautiful hair; it's about the entire experience and the relationships we build with our clients."

The salon continues to focus on advanced color techniques and modern hair trends. The business maintains its standards of service in the Hamptons area.

About Tiana Rose Salon

Tiana Rose Salon is a hair salon located in Southampton, New York, specializing in hair color, balayage, haircuts, and smoothing treatments. The salon has served clients in the Hamptons since 2018. More information is available on the salon's website.