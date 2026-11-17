MENAFN - GetNews)As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how people interact with technology, TOZO is bringing AI closer to everyday life with AIVU AI Glasses. Combining intelligent visual recognition, hands-free voice interaction, and a distinctive tinted waveguide lens design, AIVU transforms familiar eyewear into a practical everyday assistant. From exploring unfamiliar destinations to discovering interesting objects and landmarks, it helps users access information naturally without constantly reaching for their phones.

AI That Makes Everyday Discoveries Easier

At the heart of TOZO AIVU is an AI-powered visual recognition system that makes everyday interactions more intuitive. Whether identifying an unfamiliar object, learning about a building, or discovering details about a work of art, users can simply activate the glasses and ask questions to receive relevant information.

With the“Hey TOZO” wake phrase, users can access the AI voice assistant hands-free, making it easier to seek answers while walking, traveling, or going about daily activities. Rather than interrupting the moment to search on a smartphone, AIVU offers a more natural way to explore surroundings and stay informed. From sightseeing and shopping to casual conversations and everyday curiosity, AIVU brings AI assistance into more real-world situations.

Smart Technology Meets the Look of Everyday Sunglasses

Unlike conventional smart glasses that can have a distinctly technological appearance, TOZO AIVU integrates display optics and sunglasses functionality into a tinted waveguide lens.

Its wine-red gradient tint gives the glasses a distinctive visual identity while supporting a more natural eyewear appearance. The specially designed low-visibility octagonal waveguide grating helps reduce noticeable grid patterns and edge reflections, allowing the display to blend more discreetly into the lens. When the display is inactive, the glasses maintain the appearance of everyday eyewear rather than looking like a conventional electronic device.

This combination of optical innovation and contemporary styling makes AIVU suitable for users who want intelligent functionality without compromising their personal style.

Lightweight Comfort for All-Day Wear

Designed for everyday use, TOZO AIVU weighs approximately 45 grams. Its lightweight frame and optimized design help distribute weight for more comfortable all-day wear. Whether commuting, traveling, or spending time outdoors, AIVU is designed to fit naturally into different aspects of daily life.

Built with Privacy in Mind

As AI-powered eyewear becomes more integrated into daily routines, privacy is an important consideration. TOZO AIVU incorporates its Ephemeral Vision Architecture, designed to process visual information in real time for AI recognition without storing or sharing raw images. Raw visual data is not uploaded to the cloud, and the system does not create historical image records or user profiles based on captured images.

A More Natural Way to Experience AI

TOZO AIVU AI Glasses reflect a broader vision of making advanced technology more accessible, wearable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday routines. By combining AI visual recognition, voice interaction, tinted waveguide optics, and lightweight design, AIVU offers an alternative to screen-centered interactions.

With AIVU, users can explore their surroundings, discover new information, and get assistance through a simple question - bringing intelligent technology closer to the way people naturally experience the world.

For more information, visit the official TOZO website.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.