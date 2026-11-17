MENAFN - GetNews)FG Communities Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FGC, FGCPP) (the“Company” or“FG Communities Holdings”) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the“Preferred Stock”).

In accordance with the terms of the Preferred Stock, the board of directors of the Company declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share (equivalent to $2.00 per share annually on the $25.00 liquidation preference) for the period commencing on September 15, 2026 and ending on December 14, 2026. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026 to holders of record on December 1, 2026. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol“FGCPP”.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman & CEO of FG Communities Holdings, stated,“With this declaration, we will have paid a dividend on our Series A Preferred Stock for 35 consecutive quarters, every quarter since it was issued in 2018. We appreciate our preferred stockholders' continued confidence as we build a portfolio of income-producing real estate, with an emphasis on manufactured housing communities that serve the affordable housing market.”

About FG Communities Holdings Inc.

FG Communities Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FGC, FGCPP) is focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of income-producing real estate, with an emphasis on manufactured housing communities. The Company also conducts merchant banking activities, including advisory services, capital formation and investments in other businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). These statements are therefore entitled to the protection of the safe harbor provisions of these laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“budget,”“can,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“envision,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“indicate,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possibly,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“probably,”“pro-forma,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“view,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, discussions and statements regarding the Company's future business plans and initiatives are forward looking in nature. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While we believe these to be reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may impact our ability to implement and execute on our future business plans and initiatives. Management cautions that the forward looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assume that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Such risks include market conditions, financing availability, acquisition opportunities, integration of acquired properties, leverage and dilution, liquidity, potential conflicts of interest arising from related-party transactions, operating performance and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Future dividends on the Preferred Stock are subject to declaration by the board of directors. Our expectations and future plans and initiatives may not be realized. If one of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect new information, future events or developments.

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