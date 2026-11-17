MENAFN - GetNews)Being kind, compassionate, and understanding are qualities children are often encouraged to develop. But what happens when caring about others makes it difficult for a child to recognize and stand up for their own needs?

Children's author and educator Deena Morris explores this important question in her debut book, Lessons from the Future: STORM the Empowered Empath, an empowering story that helps young readers understand their emotions, establish healthy boundaries, and discover the importance of caring for themselves as much as they care for others.

The story follows Marlii, a fifth grader whose encounter with Storm, her future self, and SloMo, a lovable sloth, introduces her to a simple but meaningful approach to navigating emotions and everyday challenges. Together, they guide readers through the STORM framework: Space, Tune In, Oxygen First, Reflect, and Move Gently.

Each step offers children a practical way to pause, recognize what they are feeling, take a breath, think through a situation, and choose how to respond. Rather than telling children to ignore difficult emotions or simply be strong, Morris encourages them to understand their feelings and recognize that their voices matter.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Morris's own experiences working with children and her understanding of the challenges sensitive and empathetic young people can face.

"I wrote this book to give children the vocabulary and strategies I wish I'd had growing up. Every child deserves the tools to understand themselves and feel empowered to care for their own emotional well-being," Morris shares.

Through her years in education and communication, Morris has seen how easily children can struggle with people-pleasing, personal boundaries, and overwhelming emotions. She wanted to create a resource that would help young readers understand that empathy is a strength-but being kind to others should never require neglecting themselves.

The message at the heart of the book is simple but powerful: You can have a big heart and still have strong boundaries.

Beyond the Book: Bringing Emotional Learning Into the Classroom

Morris's vision extends beyond the pages of Lessons from the Future. Recognizing that children learn and process information in different ways, she has developed a comprehensive social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum to help bring the book's lessons into educational settings.

The accompanying resources include lower and upper elementary student workbooks and educator guides. These materials provide structured lessons and practical activities that help teachers reinforce emotional awareness, healthy boundaries, self-advocacy, and resilience in the classroom.

She has also expanded the project through Lessons from the Future Kids, a YouTube channel featuring short, engaging animated episodes inspired by the book. Through these stories, children can explore meaningful social-emotional lessons beyond the classroom, while educators gain another resource to support their teaching.

The initiative has also reached beyond English-speaking audiences. Having lived and taught in Thailand for six years, Morris created a Thai-language edition of the book as a way of giving back to a country that played an important role in her personal and professional journey.

She is now developing an American Sign Language (ASL) translation, with the goal of making the story accessible to Deaf and signing children as well.

Together, these efforts reflect Morris's broader commitment to making emotional literacy more accessible across languages, cultures, and learning environments.

A Career Dedicated to Helping Others Find Their Voice

Morris brings more than two decades of experience in education and communication to her work. She is a nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter, former speech-language therapist, educator, and certified health coach.

She earned her bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Marymount Manhattan College, with minors in Education and Psychology. Her professional background spans special education, speech-language services, interpreting, and six years of teaching English in Thailand.

As the founder of Glow & Grow with D Wellness and creator of the STORM framework, Morris brings together her professional experience and passion for emotional well-being to help children develop self-awareness, confidence, and healthy boundaries.

With Lessons from the Future: STORM the Empowered Empath, she hopes to give young readers something they can carry with them long after the story ends: the confidence to recognize their feelings, trust themselves, speak up when necessary, and care for others without losing sight of their own needs.

Because learning to be compassionate should also mean learning to be compassionate toward yourself.

About the Author

Deena Morris is a children's book author, nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter, former speech-language therapist, educator, and certified health coach with more than 20 years of experience in education and communication. She is the founder of Glow & Grow with D Wellness and the creator of the STORM framework, a practical approach to helping children develop emotional awareness, self-advocacy, and healthy boundaries. Through her book, educational resources, and multimedia projects, Morris is dedicated to making social-emotional learning accessible to children across different backgrounds and learning environments.

Book Information

Book Title: Lessons from the Future: STORM the Empowered Empath

Author: Deena Morris

Genre: Children's Books | Social-Emotional Learning | Educational

Book and Educational Resources:

Wellness Website:

YouTube Animated Series: @LessonsFromTheFutureWorld

Global Book Network - Deena Morris, Author of Lessons from the Future