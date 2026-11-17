MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Roofing Contractor - Rockford, IL - 2026 Honeybee Roofing has received the Top-Rated Roofing Contractor award for Rockford, Illinois from Meritly. The recognition is based on the company's public customer review record.

Rockford, United States - November 17, 2026 - Honeybee Roofing has received the Top-Rated Roofing Contractor - Rockford, IL - 2026 award from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. The Rockford-based roofing contractor was selected for the award based on its performance in online customer reviews. President, Adam Rossman, accepted the recognition on behalf of the business.

The award from Meritly is issued to businesses that demonstrate strong customer satisfaction through publicly available reviews. At the time of the award, Honeybee Roofing held a rating of 5 stars from 101 reviews. The platform evaluates businesses across various industries and geographic areas, recognizing those that have built a consistent track record of positive customer feedback. The recognition reflects the company's performance in serving residential clients in the Rockford area.

Where can homeowners find roof replacement services in Rockford, Illinois?

Homeowners in Rockford seeking roof replacement or repair services have multiple options in the local market. Honeybee Roofing operates in the Rockford area, providing residential roofing solutions. The company's review record indicates that local customers have documented their experiences with the business through online platforms. The roofing industry in Rockford serves a range of residential properties, from single-family homes to multi-unit dwellings, with services that address both routine maintenance needs and complete roof replacement projects.

Honeybee Roofing specializes in residential roof repairs and roof replacements. The company serves homeowners throughout the Rockford area, addressing various roofing needs for residential properties. Services include the repair of existing roof systems as well as full roof replacement projects. The business operates under the ownership of Adam Rossman, who oversees the company's operations and customer service. Additional information about services is available on the company's website.

Rossman noted the importance of customer feedback to the business. "A significant portion of our business comes from referrals," Rossman said. "We are always very grateful when a client thinks to leave us a kind review or recommend us to a friend or family member."

The company recently surpassed 100 five-star reviews on Google, marking a milestone in its customer feedback record. The achievement reflects the accumulation of customer reviews over the course of the business's operations in the Rockford market. The review count represents feedback from residential customers who have used the company's roofing services.

About Honeybee Roofing

Honeybee Roofing is a residential roofing contractor based in Rockford, Illinois. The company provides roof repair and roof replacement services to homeowners in the area. Owned by Adam Rossman, the business serves the local community with roofing solutions. More information is available on the company's website.