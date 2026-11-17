Christopher Dixon discussing his unconventional journey into the financial services industry

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In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, had the pleasure of speaking with Christopher Dixon, the co-founder of Oxford Advisory Group. Christopher shared his unconventional journey into the financial services industry, revealing that his initially aspired to be an attorney. However, after realizing that many of his friends in law were not satisfied with their careers, his pivot towards finance, where he found his true calling.

Resilience Fuels Entrepreneurial Success

In the realm of entrepreneurship, the journey is often fraught with challenges, setbacks, and unexpected obstacles. The podcast featuring Christopher Dixon, co-founder of the Oxford Advisory Group, provides a compelling narrative that underscores the critical role of resilience in achieving entrepreneurial success. Through his personal experiences and insights, Dixon illustrates that resilience is not merely a trait but a vital ingredient that fuels the drive to overcome adversity and ultimately thrive in a competitive landscape.

Dixon's story begins with a detour from his initial aspiration of becoming an attorney. His decision to pivot toward financial services was influenced by the feedback from friends who expressed dissatisfaction with their careers in law. This moment of introspection led him to reflect on his strengths in finance, sparking the idea of a wealth management firm that would allow him to care for people in a meaningful way. However, the path to establishing the Oxford Advisory Group was anything but smooth. Dixon and his brother faced financial hardships, living in trailers and relying on McDonald's Wi-Fi to conduct their first financial plans. This humble beginning serves as a testament to the resilience required to navigate the early stages of entrepreneurship.

The podcast highlights a crucial point: the perception of success often obscures the arduous journey that precedes it. Many aspiring entrepreneurs are captivated by the glamorous images of established businesses, failing to recognize the years of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance that contribute to such success. Dixon emphasizes the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective, suggesting that new entrepreneurs should be prepared for a decade-long commitment before reaping significant rewards. This perspective is essential as it helps entrepreneurs manage their expectations and remain focused on their goals, even when immediate results are elusive.

Grit, as Dixon describes, is another cornerstone of resilience. The ability to withstand pressure, face adversity, and rise above challenges differentiates successful entrepreneurs from those who falter. Resilience is not about avoiding failure; it is about embracing it, learning from it, and using it as a stepping stone toward growth. Dixon's assertion that not everyone is suited for the pressures of entrepreneurship is a sobering reminder that resilience is not an inherent trait for all but can be cultivated through experience and determination.

Moreover, the podcast delves into the intrinsic motivation that fuels resilience. Dixon suggests that having a clear vision or“why” can serve as a powerful motivator during tough times. When entrepreneurs are anchored to their long-term goals and aspirations, they are more likely to persevere through challenges. This forward-looking mindset allows them to view obstacles as temporary setbacks rather than insurmountable barriers. The analogy of a plane needing a strong headwind to take off aptly illustrates this concept; without challenges, there is little opportunity for growth and elevation.

In conclusion, the insights shared by Christopher Dixon in the podcast illuminate the profound impact of resilience on entrepreneurial success. His journey from uncertainty to establishing a thriving financial services firm exemplifies the grit and determination required to overcome adversity. Aspiring entrepreneurs must embrace a long-term perspective, cultivate resilience, and remain motivated by their vision to navigate the inevitable challenges that arise. Ultimately, it is this resilience that transforms obstacles into opportunities, propelling individuals toward their goals and ensuring that their entrepreneurial endeavors not only survive but flourish.

Christopher shared:“A good attorney can take care of people. Is there a way to deal with wealth management? And I figured there was. Now, starting it was pretty tough because, we came from very humble beginnings...”

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About Christopher Dixon

Christopher Dixon is the Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group. He is responsible for the company vision and business strategy. Chris focuses on tax efficient strategies for retirees and advanced tax planning.

Chris received his Bachelor of Science. He graduated with Political Science Honors. He also studied through Harvard Business School and received his certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy.

He is a Registered Financial Consultant focused on helping retirees develop tax efficient strategies and income planning. He is also responsible for securing banking relationships with some of the top banks on Wall Street.

Christopher is a speaker at the firm's informational seminars on Taxes in Retirement and Social Security. Christopher regularly trains other advisors from around the country on tax strategies for retirees. He is co-host of Reinventing Retirement TV on ABC 10, NBC 8 and Fox 13. Reinventing Retirement Radio on WFLA 93.1, Chris is co-author of Total Tax Free Retirement book. He has authored articles in Newsmax Finance and also been featured in Yahoo! News Nasdaq and US News. Chris sits on the board of the Advent Health Foundation.

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This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives, or the financial situation, and the particular needs of any person who may receive this report. The information herein was obtained from various sources. Oxford Advisory Group does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of information provided by third parties. The information in this report is given as of the date indicated and is believed to be reliable. Oxford Advisory Group assumes no obligation to update this information or to advise on further developments relating to it.