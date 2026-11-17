MENAFN - GetNews) Extra 8% off with code WTBF2026, triple Wattpoints, 60-day price protection, and a free battery for the top November buyer are all in play through Dec. 1.

LOS ANGELES - November 17, 2026 - Homeowners planning a battery backup system have a strong reason to shop now. WattCycle, a LiFePO4 energy storage brand, has rolled out its Black Friday sale with up to 60% off every product on its official website, from rack batteries to hybrid inverters. The sale runs Nov. 6 to Dec. 1 and adds a code discount, triple Wattpoints and 60 days price protection.

How the Black Friday Offers Work



Enter coupon code WTBF2026 at checkout for 8% off on top of products already discounted. The discount code is valid through Dec. 2 on the official WattCycle site only.

WattCycle Customers earn 3X WattPoints on purchases made during the Black Friday sale. WattPoints are redeemable for discount coupons, free charger, free batteries, or WattCycle branded merchandise. Such as T-shirts, Hoodies, Baseball caps, Hiking backpack, Insulated bag.

Free battery for the top customer. The customer with the largest total order amount in November wins a free 12V 314Ah MINI plus a 15% discount code for the next purchase. Cancelled and refunded orders do not count. 60-day price protection. Every order is covered for 60 days, twice as long as in any past WattCycle promotion. If a customer finds a lower price, they send the order number and a screenshot to customer service, and WattCycle refunds the difference after verification. WattCycle says these are the lowest prices customers will find in 2026.

Flagship Deals for WattCycle Black Friday 2026

WattCycle 48V 100Ah Server Rack LiFePO4 Battery

Price: $829.99 (was $1,599.99, save 48%) | With code WTBF2026: $763.59



5.12kWh of energy

Fits standard 3U cabinets

100A BMS with 20+ protections and 3A active balancing Bluetooth/App monitoring

Expandable and backed by a 7-year warranty, this battery suits homeowners who want to start small and add capacity later.

The most popular combination in 2026 is this 5120Wh rack battery paired with the WattLINK cable, which can increase the capacity of the EcoFlow power station by 5.12kWh.

WattCycle 5,120Wh Rack Battery + WattLINK Cable Bundle

Black Friday bundle price: $869.99 | With code WTBF2026: $800.39



Designed for EcoFlow Delta 2 and Delta 3 series power stations

5,120Wh of capacity, 5X times the EcoFlow's Smart Extra Battery

WattLINK cable (M8 to XT150) included in the bundle

About $0.16/Wh at the bundle price 100A BMS with 20+ protections and 3A active balancing

EcoFlow owners who want a longer runtime now have a different route. The WattLINK cable connects this 5,120Wh rack battery to a compatible power station, adding far more capacity than a 2,048Wh DELTA 2 extra battery. And the price is also much lower than the official extra battery of Ecoflow. This is the most cost-effective solution for EcoFlow owners this year. It is a practical upgrade for home backup, RV trips, and extended outages.

WattCycle 6500W 48V Hybrid Single Phase Inverter

Black Friday price: $749.99 (was $1,899.99, save 60% ) | With code WTBF2026: $690.00



6,500W single-phase output for 48V systems

9,000W dual MPPT input for solar charging

Battery-free startup

Compact 15kg body Scalable to 39kW with up to 6 units in parallel

A fit for cabins, workshops, and smaller homes. Pair it with a 48V battery for a compact backup setup, and scale up to 39kW with six units.

WattCycle Super 12kW Split-Phase All-in-One Inverter

Black Friday price: $2,199.99 | With code WTBF2026: $2,024.00



12kW split-phase output

24kW dual MPPT input

200A grid bypass

250A hybrid charging 18kVA peak power, scalable to 72kW with up to 6 units

This is the high-demand option for whole-home backup. Large solar arrays, heavy appliances, and long outages call for more headroom, and the Super 12kW is built to deliver it. Paired with WattCycle 48V batteries, it forms the core of a full home energy system.

More Deals Across the Range

WattCycle 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery Series: [Insert table of models, original prices, Black Friday prices, and prices with code WTBF2026.] The series includes the 12V 314Ah MINI awarded to the top November customer.

WattCycle 24V 314Ah Dual-Purpose LiFePO4 Battery: $1,199.99 (was $1,999.99, save 40%), or $1,103.99 with code WTBF2026. It starts a 24V truck at up to 1,800 CCA and supplies 8,038Wh for cab power. Self-heating supports charging in freezing weather, and IP65 protection handles dust and moisture.

WattCycle 36V 50Ah Trolling Motor LiFePO4 Battery: $299.99 (was $449.99, save 33%), or $275.99 with code WTBF2026. Built for 100 to 120 lb trolling motors, it offers 6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD. At 29.87 lbs, it is over 50% lighter than equivalent lead-acid setups.

WattCycle 24V 50Ah Trolling Motor LiFePO4 Battery: $229.99 (was $359.99, save 36%), or $211.60 with code WTBF2026.

WattCycle 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery: $399.99 (was $549.99, save 27%), or $367.99 with code WTBF2026. It delivers 2,560Wh.

Shop the WattCycle Black Friday Sale

The WattCycle Black Friday battery sale runs through Dec. 1, and code WTBF2026 stays valid through Dec. 2. Between the price cuts, triple points, and a free battery up for grabs, the WattCycle battery Black Friday deals leave plenty of room to save. Shoppers can browse all offers at WattCycle Black Friday Sale page.

About WattCycle

WattCycle is a LiFePO4 energy storage brand focused on home battery backup and residential battery energy storage systems. Combining research, manufacturing, and sales, the company pairs EV-grade cells and multi-layer BMS protection with hybrid inverters to form complete home energy systems.“Energy security at home should be simple to buy and easy to trust,” said Steve, General Manager of WattCycle.“This Black Friday, the pricing and protections are built around that idea.”