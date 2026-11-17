MENAFN - GetNews)On November 16, Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited (“Star Plus Legend” or the“Company”, Stock code: 6683) and Galaxy Corporation Co., Ltd (“Galaxy”) signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Hong Kong, China. Building on the existing cooperation in concerts, exhibitions, artist IP and derivative product development, the two parties will further expand the scope of cooperation and establish a strategic partnership in the fields of global robot entertainment and AI robotics. They will work together on global robot parks, global robot tours, and the joint development of AI trendy toys and companion robots, to serve the Chinese, Korean and global markets.

The signing ceremony opened with a robot fashion show and a robot dance performance jointly staged by the two partiesand UNITREE. Set to classic BIGBANG tracks, the performance brought to life a new stage format that fuses IP with technology. Star Plus Legend said:“The robots on stage come from China, and the creative ideas from Korea. Behind this scene are the two parties' long-standing, in-depth communication and mutual trust, and a shared development vision for integrating IP with technology. Our judgement on the long-term direction has always been in sync.”

The signing ceremony featured a robot fashion show and dance performance jointly presented by the two parties and UNITREE. Set to classic BIGBANG tracks, the performance combined artist IP with robotics, demonstrating new possibilities for technology-enabled entertainment.

Galaxy Corporation, founded in 2019, is a Korean entertainment-technology company representing artists from the music and film industries, including G-DRAGON (Kwon Ji-Yong), Song Kang-ho, Kim Jong-kook and Lee Tae-min. It has also expanded into robot entertainment through Galaxy Robot Park in Seoul, an embodied AI-themed venue featuring humanoid robot performances, and Galaxy Robot Arena Dubai, continuing to explore new entertainment formats for fans worldwide.

Founded in 2017, Star Plus Legend focuses on IP creation and operation, with businesses spanning celebrity IP, content and events, as well as AI and robotics. Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2023, the Company has built a portfolio of celebrity IPs centred on Jay Chou, including CHOUCHOU, and produced his first outdoor reality show,“J-Style Trip”. In the robotics sector, it has established a strategic partnership with UNITREE to develop consumer-grade robots with distinctive IP characteristics.

From “ IP Collaboration ” to “ IP × Technology ”

The partnership between the two parties did not begin today. In November 2025, Star Plus Legend subscribed, through an industrial fund, for no more than 7% of Galaxy's issued share capital and became a strategic shareholder. The cooperation scope agreed at the time covered co-hosting world tour concerts with Galaxy's artists, large-scale themed exhibitions, and the development of artist IP and derivative products. The new MOU deepens cooperation further on that basis, marking an extension of the relationship from project-level content collaboration to category co-creation and scenario co-creation powered by AI and embodied AI.

Strategic Alignment: Two Statements, One Direction

Galaxy CEO Choi Yong-ho sums up the company's path as“today, tomorrow and the day after”: today is centred on IP and content; tomorrow is mainly about developing the AI and robotics businesses; and the day after refers to the aerospace business. Star Plus Legend's judgement is equally clear:“the next stop for IP is AI”. Star Plus Legend CFO Lai Kwok Fai Franki said earlier during the China International Import Expo that the next stop for IP lies in its integration with AI and embodied robots, which will form a very large market, and that what embodied AI addresses is the question of IP“being present and responding”. The two strategic formulations point to the same judgement: AI and robotics give IP a perpetual vehicle, one that no longer depends on an individual's physical presence but allows IP to interact and perform around the clock, across geographies and on a sustainable basis. This will keep expanding the boundaries of IP in expression, interaction and value, taking IP off the screen and into people's everyday lives, and enabling richer, more diverse emotional connections and scenario-based experiences. These two examples take that judgement beyond words, and turn the partnership from a handshake over direction into the matching of complementary capabilities.

Complementary Strengths, Co-building an Ecosystem

An aligned long-term judgement needs complementary capabilities to support it. Star Plus Legend has deep experience in full-chain IP operation and, drawing on China's mature supply chain and manufacturing and mass-production capacity in AI and embodied AI hardware, excels at turning plans into products and delivering those products worldwide; Galaxy brings deep reserves of content creativity and cutting-edge experience in operating robot performances. Applied to the next-generation embodied AI entertainment and consumption scenario, the key to this complementarity lies not in each party's capabilities as such, but in integrating consumer-scenario operation with hardware mass production, and multi-robot coordination with the replication of performance systems, into a single set of scenario capabilities aimed at entertainment and consumption spaces that combine IP stickiness, embodied interaction and replicability. This also explains how the MOU's three directions relate to one another: robot parks serve as the scenario platforms, robot tours as content output, and AI trendy toys and companion robots as a way to extend interaction into daily life, forming a consumer journey that runs from“presence” to“companionship”.

Together, the two parties will combine industrial manufacturing capability with the power of creative content, bringing Eastern creativity to a broader stage in a language the world understands, jointly opening up new space for the integration of IP and robotics, and delivering new entertainment-technology experiences to consumers in China, Korea and beyond.

About Company

Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited (6683) is a company founded in 2017 that centres its business on IP creation and operation, and was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2023 Company leverages IP-driven synergies to drive the coordinated development of AI + robotics and new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector, bringing IP off the screen and into everyday life.

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