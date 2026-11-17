MENAFN - GetNews)"counseling in Washington, D.C."Keith Miller Counseling offers evening and weekend couples therapy and marriage counseling at its Dupont Circle office in Washington, D.C., for couples who cannot attend during standard weekday hours.

Washington, D.C. - November 17, 2026 - Keith Miller Counseling, a therapy practice in Washington, D.C., offers couples therapy and marriage counseling during evenings and on weekends at its Dupont Circle office. The schedule is aimed at couples in the District who have trouble fitting counseling into a standard workday.

Two working partners, one calendar

For many couples, the hardest part of starting counseling is finding an hour when both partners are free. Federal data show why. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report Employment Characteristics of Families, released in April 2026, both spouses were employed in 49.1 percent of married-couple families in 2025. Among married-couple families with children, both parents were employed in 66.3 percent.

When both partners work, a weekday appointment means two people leaving work at the same time, often with commutes and child care to arrange as well. Appointments outside standard hours remove part of that barrier.

Evening and weekend appointments at Dupont Circle

The practice's weekend counseling in Washington, D.C. is offered on Wednesday evenings, Fridays and Saturdays, according to its website. Sessions run 50 minutes and are open to couples and individuals, with family therapy also available. The office's listed hours run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with appointment times varying by counselor. Weekday hours that extend to 9 p.m. allow a couple to meet after a full workday, and Saturday appointments suit couples whose weekdays are fully booked.

The practice explains the reasoning on its website: "Some people tell us that it's hard enough to find the right therapist and fit the appointment into a busy schedule. That's why I offer Washington DC Weekend Counseling, so that coming to our appointments doesn't make your life more stressful."

What couples counseling covers

Couples come to counseling for a range of reasons, including repeated arguments, growing distance, rebuilding trust after a breach, and decisions about the future of the relationship. Counselors at the practice draw on three established models of couples therapy: the Gottman Method, Imago Relationship Therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT). The approach is matched to what each couple is working through.

Couples do not need to be in crisis to start. Some use marriage counseling to address a specific conflict, while others come for relationship counseling to improve communication before problems grow. The practice also offers premarital counseling for engaged couples and culturally informed counseling for Black couples at the same office.

Couples therapy near Dupont Circle

The office is located at 1320 19th Street NW, Suite 200, in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, and serves couples from across the District. New clients can request a free phone consultation, which the practice uses to match each couple with a counselor suited to their concerns and schedule.

Frequently asked questions

Does Keith Miller Counseling offer couples therapy on weekends in Washington, D.C.?

Yes. According to the practice's website, weekend counseling is available at its Dupont Circle office, with appointments on Wednesday evenings, Fridays, and Saturdays.

How long is a couples counseling session?

Sessions run 50 minutes.

Is marriage counseling only for married couples?

No. Couples at different stages attend counseling, including partners who are dating, living together, engaged or married.

Which approaches do the counselors use?

Counselors draw on the Gottman Method, Imago Relationship Therapy, and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), depending on each couple's needs.

Does the practice accept insurance for couples counseling?

The practice is not in network with health plans. Many clients submit claims to their insurer as out-of-network care and receive partial reimbursement, depending on their plan.

Where is the Washington, D.C. office?

The office is at 1320 19th Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20036, in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

About Keith Miller Counseling

Founded in 2007 by Keith Miller, Keith Miller Counselin provides individual, couples, and family therapy from offices in Washington, D.C., and Bethesda, Maryland. The practice offers couples and premarital counseling, counseling for Black couples, Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy, and counseling for anxiety and trauma. Its mission is to help clients build healthier relationships and stronger mental health through evidence-based, culturally informed care. The practice serves clients throughout Washington, D.C., and the surrounding metro area and offers a free phone consultation to new clients.