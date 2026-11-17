MENAFN - GetNews)"SZA wears custom gold grillz by Alligator Jesus, the luxury jewelry brand founded by artist David Tamargo, known as the“King of Grillz.” The image pairs SZA's portrait with the Alligator Jesus logo and studio contact information."The“King of Grillz,” Alligator Jesus, returns from a world tour with new projects for Madonna, SZA and more, accepting select Los Angeles commissions through December 2026.

LOS ANGELES - November 17, 2026 - Alligator Jesus, known as“King of Grillz,” has returned to his flagship Los Angeles showroom after a world tour, opening a limited year-end window for bespoke commissions following new projects for 28 artists and acts.

For artist and founder David Tamargo, known professionally as Alligator Jesus and dubbed“King of Grillz” by Narcissist Magazine, 2026 has brought requests from established icons and artists shaping music and style today. Projects have spanned North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Now back in Los Angeles through December, he is accepting select commissions for custom grillz and bespoke jewelry.

A world tour with new projects for music and entertainment icons

The studio reports this year's new projects include work for Madonna, Bad Bunny, SZA, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jaden Smith, Lily-Rose Depp, Shaboozey, 070 Shake, Karol G, Oliver Tree, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The roster continues with Boys Noize, Diplo, Major Lazer, KETTAMA, Brutalismus 3000, ZEP, Korn, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Ghostemane, Peaches, LANY and Lenny Tavárez. These new 2026 projects bring together artists across pop, hip-hop, rock and electronic music.

From Coachella to the Super Bowl halftime show

According to the studio, Alligator Jesus's work has also been featured at EDC, Ultra, Coachella, the Met Gala, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show, among other events.

Bespoke jewelry from the King of Grillz, Alligator Jesus

From Madonna to Trent Reznor, those clients have sharply different visual identities. That is part of the appeal of a bespoke piece: it can carry the wearer's personality as distinctly as a voice, a silhouette or a stage presence. For Alligator Jesus, the work sits where jewelry meets personal expression, whether the result is a flash of gold fangs or a hand-carved opal design.

The luxury brand's work ranges from custom grillz to handmade jewelry and sculptural pieces. Its client roster places that work in the company of performers known for defining their own image. Tamargo's return gives prospective clients the opportunity to commission a piece from him at his Los Angeles base during the remaining weeks of the year.

Los Angeles commissions available through December 2026

His downtown Los Angeles showroom also presents international designers and local artisans, serving clients and stylists working across music videos, album covers, performances, television, film and red carpet appearances. It is both a home for his own work and a meeting point for fashion and entertainment.

Clients considering a commission can contact the showroom to discuss the piece they have in mind, including design direction, materials and fitting. Los Angeles appointments for grillz impressions are available through the studio. Pricing, production timing and appointment availability are confirmed for each project.

For serious bespoke commission inquiries, prospective clients and stylists are encouraged to contact the studio directly at +1 (424) 272-7201 or ... to discuss their projects and appointment availability through the end of December 2026. For inspiration, visit alligatorjesus.

About Alligator Jesus

Founded in Miami in 2004 by artist David Tamargo, Alligator Jesus is a luxury jewelry brand creating handmade jewelry, custom grillz and sculptural pieces. At its flagship showroom and studio in downtown Los Angeles, the brand presents the artist's work alongside international brands and local artisans.