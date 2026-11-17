MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Nasdaq 100, USD/JPY and Brent crude oil price under pressure

Technical analysis of the Nasdaq 100, USD/JPY and Brent crude oil while all three are under selling pressure.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Day trading Leverage trading Commodities Indices

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-17T09:31:57+0000 Macro update

Tech shares retreat as US tightens China chip restrictions: Asian equities followed Wall Street lower after the US moved to further limit China's access to advanced AI chips. MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 1.5%, while the KOSPI and Taiwan's benchmark each lost more than 2%.

Japanese equities fall as investors await key AI events: The Nikkei closed 1.34% lower at 58,860, while the Topix declined 1.57%, led by chip and AI-related stocks including Kioxia, Advantest and SoftBank. Investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's results and Anthropic's IPO, keeping buyers on the sidelines.

Nvidia results set to test confidence in AI spending: Nvidia reports after the bell in its first results since Jensen Huang's resignation as chief executive, with options implying a share-price move of around 8%. Investors will be looking for evidence that AI investment can continue into 2027 despite a tougher export-control environment.

Crude prices slide as traders anticipate a supply glut: Brent fell 0.8% to $91.66 a barrel as recovering Middle East exports and the IEA's forecast of a fourth-quarter surplus outweighed continued attacks on shipping. However, throughput through the Strait of Hormuz remains at just 49% of pre-war levels.

Greenback strengthens as December Fed hike bets approach certainty: The dollar climbed to its highest level since April 2025 as markets priced a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate increase in December. Investors were also awaiting the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting due on Wednesday.

Bullion remains subdued near one-year low despite small rebound: Spot gold edged 0.5% higher to $3,874 an ounce but remained close to Monday's lowest level since October 2025, weighed down by a stronger dollar and rising rate expectations. Silver gained 1.1% to $47.50.

Nasdaq 100 probes July low

The Nasdaq 100's descent has resumed with the index weighing on its July low at 27,176. A fall through this level and the 16 November low at 27,169 may lead to the 2025-to-2026 uptrend line at 26,771 being revisited. Below it lies last week's low at 26,606, a slip through which may lead to accelerated selling towards the 25,000 region taking place.

Resistance may be spotted between the 2 November low at 27,967 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 28,047.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 11 November 28,593 high

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 4 November 28,829 high

Nasdaq 100 daily candelstick chart Source: TradingView USD/JPY comes off 10-week high

USD/JPY is on track for its third day of slipping from its ¥160.19 10-week high with the ¥159.04 late September high acting as minor support, together with the mid-October-to-early November highs at ¥158.95-to-¥158.77 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at ¥158.73.

A rise above the recent high at ¥160.19 would target the early September peak at ¥160.39.

Short-term outlook: neutral with a bearish bias while below the 13 November high at ¥160.19

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish undertone while above the 23 October low at ¥156.08

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Brent crude back under pressure

The Brent crude oil price is back under pressure and trades back below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $94.00 with last week's low at $91.66 in sight. It may offer support with the mid-April lows down to $91.26. If slid through, the late May low at $89.65 may also be reached.

Minor resistance may be spotted around the 5 November low at $96.71 and below the $98.05-to-$98.15 early June high and 22 September trough.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 13 November high at $99.45

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 6 September high at $104.19

Brent crude daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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