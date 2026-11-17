MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan will present a range of investment opportunities in its energy sector at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled for Thursday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea, as part of efforts to strengthen energy security, support economic growth and attract local and foreign investment.

National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director General Sufian Bataineh said the proposed projects cover three main areas: renewable energy, energy storage and power generation.

The projects include a 200-megawatt solar power project, a 100-megawatt wind power project and the eighth Independent Power Producer project (IPP8), which involves a 700-megawatt combined-cycle power plant.

The energy storage portfolio includes a battery storage project with a capacity of 100 megawatts for four hours, providing a total storage capacity of 400 megawatt-hours. It also includes a pumped-storage hydropower project at Al-Mujib Dam, with a capacity of 450 megawatts for seven hours.

Bataineh said these projects would help meet peak electricity demand, improve grid stability, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the reliability of electricity supplies.

On natural gas, he highlighted the importance of developing the resources available at the Risha gas field in eastern Jordan and increasing reliance on domestic energy sources. He noted that work is underway on a pipeline connecting Risha gas to the Arab Gas Pipeline. The project is expected to reduce electricity generation costs, provide natural gas to industrial cities and improve their production competitiveness.

Bataineh said the proposed projects are in line with Jordan's Energy Sector Strategy for 2025–2035, which aims to increase renewable energy's share of the electricity generation mix to 40 percent by 2035. He stressed the importance of integrating generation, storage, transmission and natural gas projects to ensure sustainable energy supplies and reliable electricity services.

He added that NEPCO is working to develop the electricity system and create a suitable environment for attracting investment and strengthening partnerships with the private sector. These efforts are intended to support technology and expertise transfer, create specialized job opportunities and contribute to economic development across the Kingdom's governorates.

//Petra// WH