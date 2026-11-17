MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Royal Scientific Society (RSS) and the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday, 14 November, aimed at strengthening scientific and research cooperation, expanding academic and scientific partnerships, and supporting the exchange of expertise between the two institutions and their respective research communities.

The Memorandum was signed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, and Professor Robert Schlögl, President of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, on the sidelines of the first Middle East and North African–German Frontiers of Science and Technology Symposium (MENAGFOST 2026), hosted by RSS in Amman from 14 to 16 November.

HRH Princess Sumaya described the Memorandum as an important formal milestone that provides a foundation for future scientific and research cooperation and the exchange of knowledge. Her Royal Highness emphasised that building trust between researchers and institutions requires mutual understanding, continuous communication, intellectual integrity and respect for different perspectives.

Professor Schlögl highlighted the importance of creating platforms that bring together researchers and experts from different scientific disciplines. Such platforms, he noted, encourage the exchange of ideas and expertise, create opportunities to develop joint research projects and help translate scientific knowledge into practical responses to shared challenges.

Both institutions expressed their commitment to using joint symposia and other activities to expand networks of scientific cooperation, strengthen connections among researchers and experts, and open new opportunities for research partnerships at regional and international levels.

The Memorandum provides a framework for scientific cooperation and the exchange of expertise among scientists, researchers and specialists associated with both institutions. It aims to expand opportunities for professional networking, build effective research partnerships, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas, and support the organisation of joint scientific events and symposia.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will cooperate in organising and supporting a series of joint scientific symposia and conferences under the title Middle East and North African–German Frontiers of Science and Technology. These events will bring together leading researchers, scientists and experts from Germany and countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

The Memorandum also provides for the organisation of four scientific conferences over a period of four years, alternating between the two institutions. The conferences will offer opportunities to build international research networks, explore emerging areas of cooperation and develop multinational research partnerships.

The agreement reflects the shared commitment of RSS and the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation to strengthening international scientific exchange and creating lasting connections between research communities. By bringing researchers together around common scientific priorities, the partnership aims to encourage collaboration that extends beyond individual events and contributes to addressing challenges of regional and global importance.

About the Royal Scientific Society Established in 1970, the Royal Scientific Society is Jordan's largest applied research institution and a leading regional centre for scientific research, testing, standards, innovation and technical services. Through its multidisciplinary expertise and international partnerships, RSS works to address national and regional challenges, strengthen scientific capacity, support industry and translate research into practical solutions that improve people's lives.

About the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation The Alexander von Humboldt Foundation promotes international academic cooperation by supporting researchers and facilitating long-term connections among scholars and research institutions worldwide.

//Petra//