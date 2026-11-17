MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labour on Tuesday warned against dealing with companies supplying Jordanian workers without verifying that they hold a valid licence, stressing that unlicensed operators face immediate closure.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said the warning comes under the 2024 Regulation on Licensing Companies Providing Jordanian Workers to Service Recipients, which governs the operation of staffing companies and establishes requirements for their services.

Under the regulation, licensed companies may supply Jordanian workers exclusively, based on the needs of employers and for periods agreed upon between the company and the service recipient.

Zyoud said staffing arrangements must be governed by contracts specifying the terms and details of the services provided.

He added that the regulation prohibits companies from recruiting non-Jordanian workers for staffing services and requires all employment contracts to comply with applicable labour laws, regulations and instructions.

Licensed companies must maintain organized records containing information on Jordanian workers, including their job descriptions, specializations and wages, as well as details of the employers to whom they are assigned.

The regulation also requires companies to retain copies of employment contracts and documents confirming workers' social security coverage.

Zyoud emphasized that staffing companies must safeguard the confidentiality of workers' and clients' information and may disclose such data only where permitted by law.

He warned that companies providing staffing services without obtaining the required licence from the Ministry of Labour would be closed immediately.

The ministry urged all companies operating in the sector to secure the necessary licences and comply with the applicable legal requirements.

//Petra// RZ