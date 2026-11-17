MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Vietnam Airlines will expand its services between India and Vietnam from December 14, 2026, adding flight frequencies from Delhi and Bengaluru to Hanoi as demand for travel between the two countries grows.

Under the revised schedule, both cities will have daily flights to the Vietnamese capital, bringing the weekly frequency on each route to seven. The airline also operates services from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City.

The expanded schedule is expected to give Indian passengers more options for travel to Vietnam and improve connections to destinations across the carrier's domestic and international network, including markets in Asia and Europe.

Vietnam Airlines said the move reflects rising interest in travel between the countries, driven by tourism, business ties and cultural exchanges. Easier visa procedures and growing interest among Indian holidaymakers in Vietnam have also supported the market, while Vietnamese travelers are showing greater interest in visiting India.

Nguyen Trung Hieu, the airline's country manager in India, said the additional flights reflected confidence in the market's growth potential and the carrier's commitment to improving connectivity.

Aeroprime Group, Vietnam Airlines' passenger general sales agent in India, said it would continue working with the airline to develop the market through travel-trade partnerships and destination promotion.