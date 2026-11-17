MENAFN - UkrinForm) The event, held in Kyiv with the support of the AFU Sergeants' Corps, was dedicated to Sergeants' Day, observed on November 18, according to Ukrinform.

The forum brought together more than 250 sergeants, including senior sergeants representing all branches and services of the armed forces, as well as sergeants from combat brigades, corps, battalions, and companies, including those serving directly on the front line.

“Our communication is the foundation of our unity and a prerequisite for achieving the goals before us – namely, victory. At this forum, we are discussing what we have already accomplished and what more needs to be done to develop the Sergeants' Corps, ensure its effective functioning, build a professional backbone, and move toward victory,” said Oleksandr Kosynskyi, Chief Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main objective of the forum was to establish a platform for open dialogue on the development of the Sergeants' Corps, strengthening its role in the military, cooperation with officers, and the delegation of authority.

“Whatever issue we address – whether unauthorized absence from duty (AWOL), training, or newly formed units – we keep coming back to the same thing: everything depends on the training of sergeants. Where there are motivated, well-trained, and experienced sergeants, there are virtually no problems. You are, in fact, the backbone of our military, and we are always ready to support you,” said

The forum also addressed the implementation of the principles of Mission Command, a modern military concept based on decentralized command that assigns a significant role to the Sergeants' Corps.

“It is no coincidence that the Sergeants' Corps is called the backbone of the Ukrainian army. This concept carries a great deal of meaning. It is about professionalism, strength, and everything the Sergeants' Corps contributes to the Armed Forces,” said Mark Andrusiak, Director of the Personnel Policy Department at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

During panel discussions, commanders of various units and combat sergeants shared their experiences of working together, identifying mutual trust between officers and sergeants as the cornerstone of effective cooperation.

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“As for the Sergeants' Corps, I would like it to become a fully-fledged pillar of the military. Only through this 'short link' between soldiers and officers can we learn the whole truth – through the sergeants' team,” said Sviatoslav Zaiits, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

During the forum, numerous sergeants received awards from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone manufacturers served as partners and sponsors of the AFU Sergeants' Corps Forum. They showcased their products on the sidelines of the event and presented drones to several combat units.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine held a Sergeants' Forum / Photo: Yevhen Kotenko, Ukrinform

On the occasion of Sergeants' Day, Ukrinform also interviewed“Piper,” a platoon chief sergeant with the Third Army Corps.

Photos by Yevhen Kotenko / Ukrinform

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