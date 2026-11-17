MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Emergency power outages have had to be introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions due to equipment damage and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid,” the ministry said.

Hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while industrial consumers are subject to scheduled power capacity restrictions. The electricity supply situation may change due to Russian attacks.

Russian attacks hit energy facilities in Cherkasy region, causing power

As reported, energy workers are restoring electricity supplies in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions following large-scale outages caused by Russian attacks. Priority is being given to restoring power to critical infrastructure facilities.