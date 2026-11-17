MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 300 settlements in the Rivne region have been left without electricity following a Russian attack this morning.

Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“More than 300 settlements have been left without power supply following this morning's strike on the Rivne region,” he said.

Critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power supplies.

Emergency powers affect four regions following Russian attacks

No injuries have been reported. The air raid alert remains in effect, and Koval urged residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families.

Viktor Shakyrzian, secretary of the Rivne City Council and acting mayor of the Rivne territorial community, said on Telegram t hat trolleybus services on all routes in the city had been temporarily suspended due to a loss of power.

As reported, a Russian drone strike last week caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Rivne, leaving several people injured.