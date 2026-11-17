Russian Strike Cuts Power To More Than 300 Settlements In Rivne Region
Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“More than 300 settlements have been left without power supply following this morning's strike on the Rivne region,” he said.
Critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power supplies.Read also: Emergency power outage s affect four regions following Russian attacks
No injuries have been reported. The air raid alert remains in effect, and Koval urged residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families.
Viktor Shakyrzian, secretary of the Rivne City Council and acting mayor of the Rivne territorial community, said on Telegram t hat trolleybus services on all routes in the city had been temporarily suspended due to a loss of power.
As reported, a Russian drone strike last week caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Rivne, leaving several people injured.
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