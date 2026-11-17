MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made the statement after the Second Ministerial Meeting on Interregional Security and Connectivity in Brussels, Ukrinform reports, citing Turkish broadcaster NTV.

“We are exploring ways to achieve this. We are talking to both the Ukrainian and Russian sides. This is a difficult equation because the Russians do not want an interim agreement with the Ukrainians on the Black Sea without a permanent peace deal,” Fidan said, commenting on efforts to resume grain shipments to global markets.

According to Fidan, active negotiations on the Black Sea are underway, including discussions on how to resume grain shipments.

“We are currently holding active talks on the Black Sea. In particular, how can we once again ensure that grain reaches global markets? We are exploring ways to achieve this,” he said.

As part of the meeting, Fidan also attended a session titled“Advancing Security Commitments for the Black Sea Region” and held talks with his European counterparts. Key topics included maritime security in the Black Sea and the resumption of grain shipments.

Speaking about Turkey's role in strengthening regional connectivity, the minister stressed the importance of actively putting forward solutions and taking responsibility for advancing them.

Fidan also noted that differences over Donbas remained in the negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, Russia is demanding the remaining territory of the region, which it includes within its own claimed borders, while Ukraine refuses to give up its land.

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“According to the Russian definition, the remaining part accounts for 11–12%, while the Ukrainian estimate is 18%. Discussions are now taking place, to some extent, on issues beyond this territory,” Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister said that if a peace agreement is reached, the line of contact between Russia and Ukraine will need to be determined, describing the issue of Donbas as the most important element of these discussions.

As reported, in September this year, Turkey submitted proposals to Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending hostilities and attacks in the Black Sea.